CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Both the New Hampshire House and Senate on Thursday passed a $13.5 billion, two-year state budget, but debate continues on the companion legislation that includes both related and unrelated policy changes.
When Democrats controlled both chambers two years ago, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the budget and forced the state to operate under a temporary spending plan for three months. Republicans won control of both the House and Senate in November, but that didn’t ensure a smoother path, as divisions within the GOP threatened to derail the process.
The House voted 208-172 Thursday in favor of the plan, which spends about $300 million less than what Sununu proposed in February. It passed the Senate 14-10 along party lines.
Both chambers next will vote on the trailer bill that includes numerous provisions unrelated to the budget, including abortion restrictions, school vouchers and a measure that seeks to ban discussion of “divisive concepts” about race in schools.
