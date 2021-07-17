MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — The Loon Preservation Committee in New Hampshire has conducted is annual census, with the help of hundreds of volunteers who took to the lakes to count the birds.
The census began in 1983.
“The Loon Census is a valuable part of our annual data collection,” said LPC biologist, Caroline Hughes. “It helps us to get a good count of the number of paired, as well as unpaired, adult loons and loon chicks that are present in our state.”
Hughes said the census, which was conducted Saturday, also helps the committee to monitor the progress of loon nests and check on the survival of chicks.
Biologists and volunteers also are counting loons in Maine, Vermont, and New York.
Hunting, habitat loss and pollution reduced loon populations around the country, but environmental protections have helped the birds recover somewhat.