CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Lottery generated a record $518.5 million in total sales in the fiscal year ending June 30, officials said.
It surpassed its previous record from the last fiscal year of $392.2 million.
“With an expanded menu of games, new offerings like KENO 603, sports betting through our collaboration with DraftKings, NH iLottery, and a consistent focus on engaging our current audience and tapping into new markets, we feel confident we have positioned the New Hampshire Lottery for continued success and growth as we look toward the future," Charlie McIntyre, the lottery's executive director, said in a statement.
The New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings launched mobile sports betting in the state in December 2019, and retail locations followed.