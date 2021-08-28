CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for July remained at 2.9%, unchanged since June and much improved from 8.1% a year ago amid the pandemic.
Seasonally adjusted estimates for July 2021 saw of the number of employed residents decrease by 1,620 since June to 729,490. However, it was an increase of 31,870 from July 2020.
The number of unemployed residents increased by 520 over the month, to 22,110, which was 39,770 fewer unemployed than in July 2020. The total labor force decreased from June by 1,100 to 751,600 in July. This was a decrease of 7,900 from July 2020.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was 5.4%, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points from the June rate, and a decrease of 4.8 percentage points from the July 2020 rate.