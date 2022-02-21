NICE Alliance Provides Total Solutions to Accelerate Expansion of Ecosystem With Launch of Platform as a Service (PaaS) Powered by Microsoft Azure

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022--
The Industry Leading Network of Intelligent Camera Ecosystem (NICE) Alliance, formed by leading manufacturers and brands Foxconn, Nikon, Scenera, Sony Semiconductor Solutions and Wistron, will begin providing a collection of total solutions offerings to bring advanced value to its NICE services in next-generation smart cameras and IoT devices through Video/IoT data and AI technology.
Overview of NICE Total Solutions:
NICE PaaS: Cloud Platform as a Service to identify and realize NICE functionalities
NICE Demo Kit: Reference camera which runs on NICE ecosystem
NICE SDK: Software Development Kit for NICE compliant devices and applications
NICE LA/AS: License Authority/Account Service system to manage security and privacy of IoT devices and related data
NICE ATC: Authorized Test Center
Simultaneously and in partnership with Microsoft, NICE will also release its V1.1 Specification ( www.nicealliance.org/specs ), enhancing total AI-based security and surveillance services.
“We are thrilled to announce new adopters with the release of NICE total solutions. We believe that the combination of Sony’s sensor technology and the NICE Ecosystem will allow those who join as NICE members to provide innovative services more easily and efficiently to the world.” said Eita Yanagisawa, Senior General Manager of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation and Executive Officer of NICE Licensing LLC.
NICE PaaS adopters are increasing:
In August 2021, S&I Corp., a total building solution provider and space management expert for LG Group with unrivaled level of technology and business expertise, has released “ atxpert (‘at’+’expert’) AI ViewerTM,” a new AI building security management system based on Microsoft Azure. TnM Tech provided NICE Compliant Ghost-I AI edge computing bridge managed by Scenera’s NICE PaaS.
TMF Earth Co. Ltd and Welsoc Inc. joined NICE Alliance as adopters.
“I believe Privacy and Data security capabilities in NICE PaaS is one of the best in the world. TMF Earth will expand our H.265 AI camera systems using NICE all over the world” said Hiroshi Saito, President of TMF Earth Co. Ltd.
“In 5 years, we are planning to install Wi-Fi networks & surveillance cameras in more than 300 cities and towns in Japan. NICE PaaS is the best solution for Base-stations management and Video-data Security.” said Hiroshi Numamoto, President of Welsoc. Inc.
“Scenera’s objective is to offer a managed PaaS for customers with IoT’s with streaming video data connected to the cloud via 5G network. Among many challenges in such system, Scenera focuses on orchestrating distributed AI between the edge and the cloud while maintaining customer’s data privacy. The key features of Scenera NICE PaaS use the tools and methodologies developed from the above-mentioned projects. Scenera’s managed PaaS relies on Azure infrastructure and help its customers to maximize the edge AI computing capabilities.” said David Lee, CEO of Scenera inc.
Acceleration of Time-to-Market and Quality Improvement:
Utilizing the solutions allows NICE members to expedite the time-to-market and improve the product quality.
“Privacy and security are our major concern, only NICE certified devices are granted the access to NICE LA/AS. A concept device (NICE POC, a NICE certified device) has been developed to demonstrate how the security is managed within NICE Ecosystem. A unique key is implanted to the device which allows it to connect to NICE LA/AS. Once the device is granted the access, the video and audio will transfer the data in the format specified by NICE Specification, SceneMark and SceneData. With this device, the users can fully explore NICE ecosystem.” said Vincent Chiang, VP of Foxconn which provides NICE Demo Kit.
“As a contributor and an Authorized Test Center of NICE, Allion Labs (Allion) will offer comprehensive smart camera testing and help build a stronger NICE ecosystem. In addition to NICE programs, Allion is also accredited to certify over 30 industry standard logos, including USB, HDMI, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, to satisfy diverse needs of manufacturers in the electronics industry. Allion believes that our extended test capabilities and debugging consulting service can become a solid support for the technical development of intelligent cameras.” said Hideaki Nakayama, President & Representative Director of Allion Japan Inc.
NICE Alliance continues to develop and enhance the ecosystem, which will be open for all companies and interest groups who would like to participate as NICE members.
About NICE Alliance
Industry leading electronics manufacturers and brands Foxconn, Nikon, Scenera, Sony Semiconductor Solutions and Wistron formed the NICE Alliance, an innovative ecosystem standard for smart camera and AIoT markets, to provide an open data sharing platform based on image data and AI to enhance the synergistic effect of multi-brand, multi-camera and multi-service/application.
