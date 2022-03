Nichi GLOW: Beta-glucano japonês, em crianças com distúrbio do espectro do autismo, melhora o comportamento, o sono e o microbioma intestinal em um estudo clínico

Improvement of learning and communication skills, sleep pattern and sleep quality beside peer interaction were the major changes observed in a clinical study after a 90-day consumption of Nichi GLOW beta glucan food supplement, according to the parents of study participants. One of them demonstrated his reading, writing and mathematical skills in a follow-up consulting with Dr Raghavan, developmental pediatrician & neurologist. ß-glucans considered clearing aggregated alpha-synuclein by enhancing NK cells & as a prebiotic, control enterobacteria, a cause of the disease, thus may have potentials in tackling neurological illnesses involving gut microbiome-dysbiosis. Nichi GLOW, a safe food supplement, which does not contain any allergens are worth larger clinical studies of longer follow-up in different populations to validate as an adjunct to conventional treatment in neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative illnesses, as gut microbiota varies with food habits also, said Dr Raghavan.