FILE - In this May 21, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert congratulates his son, Nick Gilbert, after the team won the NBA basketball draft lottery in New York. Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, who became the team's good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, has died. He was 26. A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel said Gilbert died Saturday, May 6, 2023 “peacefully at home surrounded by family.”