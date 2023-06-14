FILE - Nick Kyrgios of Eagles returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov of Falcons during a match of Day 3 of the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 21, 2022. Australian tennis star Kyrgios has revealed he spent time in a psychiatric ward following a loss at Wimbledon in 2019 because of suicidal thoughts. The comments from Kyrgios, widely published in Australia on Thursday, June 15, 2023, based on interviews for the upcoming Netflix documentary series “Break Point,” are the latest on his longtime struggles with mental health.