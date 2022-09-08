MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--
Spearmint Energy (“Spearmint” or the “Company”), a next-generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage, today announced that Nick D. Vamvakas, former Managing Director at Investcorp International Inc., has joined the Company as Chief Strategy Officer.
As Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Vamvakas will work closely with Spearmint’s senior leadership to identify, structure, and execute strategic initiatives aligned with the Company’s mission to accelerate the delivery of stable, inexpensive, renewable energy to the power grid. Such initiatives will range from sourcing and executing new partnerships to business development and Company expansion efforts, including via new markets, product lines and services.
“Nick brings significant leadership, business strategy and problem-solving experience to Spearmint, and we are pleased to welcome him to our team as we continue to strengthen our bench of talent,” said Richard Cardone, Chief Operating Officer of Spearmint. “Our ability to attract a high-integrity professional of his caliber is a clear testament to the unique value proposition of the Spearmint platform. We look forward to leveraging Nick’s deep alternative investment expertise and industry relationships as we seek to implement strategic initiatives that will cement Spearmint at the forefront of the clean energy revolution.”
“Since launching this May, Spearmint has proven itself a force to be reckoned with due to its execution-oriented team, collaborative culture, fresh perspectives on solving today’s energy crisis, and importantly, double impact of driving profitability while adding much-needed services to the grid,” added Mr. Vamvakas. “I am thrilled to join Spearmint at such an exciting time not only in the Company’s evolution, but also for the energy storage industry broadly in light of the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.”
Mr. Vamvakas brings nearly 30 years of experience across the alternative investment industry to Spearmint. At Investcorp, he was responsible for overseeing the firm’s multi-billion-dollar Absolute Return businesses of hedge fund partnerships, special opportunity products and structuring activities. Previously, Mr. Vamvakas held senior management positions for various companies both domestically and internationally at Société Générale Group, culminating with his role as Managing Director of Lyxor Asset Management. Throughout his 16-year tenure with Société Générale, he developed, implemented, and managed seeding and in-house fund offerings, oversaw North American sales and helped strategically reposition a business line abroad to optimize its benefits to the market. Mr. Vamvakas earned a B.S. in Finance from DePaul University and is a former member of the National Futures Association.
Mr. Vamvakas’ appointment follows other notable hires Spearmint has made since founding the Company, including Audrey Copeland as SVP of Strategy and Origination, Nick Dazzo as Head of Trading, and Prudence Heck as Head of Research and Analytics. As Spearmint continues to expand its footprint and offerings, the Company plans to add to its roster of talent.
About Spearmint Energy
Founded by energy industry veteran Andrew Waranch in partnership with Kevin Kelley, CEO of Roscommon Analytics LLC, Spearmint is a next generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage. The Spearmint platform is comprised of three distinct strategies, including battery and solar project development, energy storage offtake, and renewables power trading. For more information, please visit: https://www.spearmintenergy.com/
