Nickelodeon’s beloved horror anthology miniseries Are You Afraid of the Dark? will return for a third chapter with all-new members of the Midnight Society, as they gather around the campfire to share another spooky story. Titled Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island (four hour-long episodes), season three will follow this new group of kids as they go on what they thought would be a fun summer vacation on a resort island, until they learn about something sinister haunting the guests. Produced by ACE Entertainment, Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island has begun production in the Dominican Republic and is slated to premiere later this year on Nickelodeon. The news was announced today by Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+, at Nickelodeon’s annual upfront presentation held at New York City’s Palladium Times Square.
“ Are You Afraid of the Dark? is a show that we love to make just as much as the fans love to watch it,” said Shauna Phelan, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “With this incredibly creative, elevated and award-winning team, we’re thrilled to introduce a new Midnight Society navigating a haunted tropical island mystery.”
The new members of the Midnight Society are: Kayla, played by Telci Huynh ( Modern Love, Drama Club ); Max, played by Conor Sherry ( The Terminal List, The Devil You Know ); Leo, played by Luca Padovan ( You, “School of Rock the Musical” on Broadway); Summer, played by Dior Goodjohn ( Head of the Class ); and Ferris, played by Chance Hurstfield ( A Million Little Things, Good Boys ). Julian Curtis ( Wish Man ) also stars as Stanley Crane, the hotel manager at the island resort.
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island follows last year’s six-part season, Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, which aired during 1Q21 and was cable TV’s number-three live-action show with Kids 6-11 (behind #1 Danger Force and #2 Side Hustle ). The second season of the anthology series saw a different Midnight Society group of kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse that had been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by a villain named the Shadowman. The series has recently received a Writers Guild Award and nominations from the Directors Guild Awards and Artios Awards.
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island is produced by ACE Entertainment ( To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise , The Perfect Date ) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Chris Foss serving as executive producers and Paul Kim as co-executive producer. JT Billings ( Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, Panic ) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Dean Israelite ( Power Rangers, Project Almanac ) also serves as executive producer and director for the series.
Production of Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.
One of the Nickelodeon’s most iconic series from the ‘90s, the original Are You Afraid of the Dark? delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid’s perspective. The original Are You Afraid of the Dark? is owned by DHX and was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, who are also executive producers on the current project.
About ACE Entertainment
ACE Entertainment, which was founded by producer Matt Kaplan in 2017, has been behind some of today’s most relevant millennial content including all three films in the hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before feature franchise, The Perfect Date also starring Noah Centineo, the Netflix romantic drama Irreplaceable You and the upcoming feature Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between which will debut in 2022 on Netflix. ACE most recently wrapped production on Loveboat Taipei based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Abigail Hing Wen, starring Ross Butler, Nico Hiraga, and Ashley Liao. They also wrapped production on the teen slasher, Time Cut, starring Madison Bailey and Antonia Gentry. The company is currently developing features A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow based on the best-selling YA novel of the same name by Laura Taylor Namey and the Spanish-based thriller and 2021 Blacklist script Mercury. ACE Entertainment’s television division has projects in development with almost every available streaming platform including Netflix, Disney + and Peacock and is behind the upcoming To All the Boys spinoff series, XO, Kitty.
About Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon, now in its 42 nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.
