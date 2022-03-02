CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--
NielsenIQ, a global information services company that advances the world’s understanding of retail sales, announced two appointments to the global retail executive team. Expanding the global retail leadership team will allow NielsenIQ to deliver on the promise to elevate our partnerships with retailers and guide them through best-in-class insights to achieve business goals.
Parm Singh has been promoted to Global Head of Retail Analytics. In this role, he will manage NielsenIQ’s growing retail analytics portfolio, working closely with the organization's North American and International Retail commercial teams to build best-in-class solutions.
Singh is a veteran of the Retail industry, joining NielsenIQ through the Precima acquisition. He was one of the first hires at Precima when it was a startup business. For 15 years, he inspired a culture of innovation to deliver end-to-end customer-centric solutions for leading global retailers. With a proven track record of success and an entrepreneurial spirit, Singh will inform retail business strategies to enable the NielsenIQ team to design, deliver and execute highly effective, customer-centric solutions that will drive incremental sales and profit across merchandising, marketing, and operations teams for global retailers and B2B partners.
“I’m thrilled to have Parm join NielsenIQ’s global retail leadership team. His expertise and passion for problem-solving will help our clients and organization win in the marketplace. With Parm at the helm, the Retail Analytics team will be a true differentiator in providing data that helps businesses meet consumer needs,” said David Johnson, Global President of Retail, NielsenIQ.
Xavier Facon has been named to NielsenIQ’s leadership team as Global Head of Retail Media. In this role, Facon will lead the product strategy, commercialization and vision for NielsenIQ’s Retail Media offering, a key growth vector for the organization.
Prior to joining NielsenIQ, Facon was the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Strategy, and SVP of Media Technology and Product at Quotient Technology, a digital media, and promotions technology company. There, he led product innovation and growth of the company’s retail media offerings. He joined Quotient in 2017, when they acquired Crisp Media, the company Facon founded. Facon also co-founded the Micro Java Network in 2000, where he co-created universally deployed standards in the mobile space, quickly growing the network into a global development community for the early mobile app industry.
“Xavier brings a level of expertise to the company that will put NielsenIQ in the retail media conversation. I am thrilled to have his entrepreneurial spirit and creative problem-solving on the retail leadership team,” Johnson said.
About NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world’s leading consumer goods companies and retailers.
Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.
NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.
