Today, NielsenIQ Brandbank, the leading provider of digital product content solutions, announced it has launched new content creation services that enable brands unlimited content usage. The new content creation services offer brands a simple way to consolidate service providers by giving brands unlimited rights to share all NielsenIQ Brandbank created images with any third party and agency with no cost.
“We listened to our clients and heard their frustration that they had to use multiple content creation partners depending on retailer requirements,” said Roy Woodhouse, North America Commercial lead. “We’re democratizing product content licensing and enabling brands to share their high-quality images and content anywhere.”
NielsenIQ Brandbank provides retailers and brands with robust digital content to support shoppers’ omnichannel experience and is uniquely positioned to redefine what best in class digital product content is and deliver it at scale. NielsenIQ Brandbank offers superior content creation services at a lower cost of ownership.
The new content creation services offer the following benefits:
- Unlimited Content Usage: Unlimited rights to share ALL NielsenIQ Brandbank created content with any third party / agency with no cost.
- Affordable Value: You will get top-of-the-line photography services without ever overpaying. No hidden fees to surprise you at the end.
- Industry Leading Turnaround Times: NielsenIQ Brandbank has the industry’s leading turnaround time for content creation solutions ensuring you have great product content available to shoppers from launch window as well as managing soft changes and customizations.
- Best-in-Class Content: Best-in-class content creation services supporting all your omni-channel use cases with flexible, high-quality image options enabling brand consistency.
- Easy Customer Service & Full Transparency: With NielsenIQ Brandbank we give clients the ability to manage your business more efficiently with a 24/ self-service order system. Track the status of the order, shipments, and gain full visibility into timelines.
Learn more about our content creation services here.
About NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ, a global information services company, delivers the gold standard in consumer and retail measurement through the most connected, complete, and actionable understanding of the evolving global, omnichannel consumer. NielsenIQ is the source of confidence for the industries we serve and the pioneer defining the next century of consumer and retail measurement. Our data, connected insights, and predictive analytics optimize the performance of CPG and retail companies, bringing them closer to the communities they serve and helping to power their growth.
NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in 90+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.
About NielsenIQ Brandbank
NielsenIQ Brandbank is the leading provider of digital product content solutions enabling more than 52,000+ brands and 700+ retailers and wholesalers across the globe in over 39 countries. NielsenIQ Brandbank empowers clients to deliver the best shopping experience by giving them the ability to capture and share rich digital product content on all channels seamlessly.
NielsenIQ Brandbank’s end-to-end solutions connect shoppers to the most up to date and relevant digital product content making consumer goods more discoverable and engaging.
For more information, please visit https://nielseniq.com/global/en/landing-page/brandbank/
