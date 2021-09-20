CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2021--
Today NielsenIQ is launching Omnisales, which provides a total view—across online, in-store, and curbside pick-up—of sales and share in a single,trusted, deduplicated number. Omnisales is the second product in our suite of solutions that provide deep, comprehensive insights across the total consumer landscape, tracking over $1 trillion in consumer packaged goods spending in the U.S.
As the leading authority in consumer intelligence, NielsenIQ’s new Omnisales product integrates and harmonizes NielsenIQ’s substantial data assets across point-of-sale (POS) retail measurement data, eCommerce sales data and client sources in order to produce the most robust omni sales and share numbers in the industry. This solution will leverage as much truth set data as possible, sourced directly from retailers for online and offline sales. This product will help close industry gaps and answer the core omni business question: “What is my topline sales and share performance across the total market, online, offline, and fulfillment type at a brand level?”
“More than three-quarters of FMCG consumers are omni shoppers, purchasing across multiple channels,” said Harvey Ma, SVP Omni, Consumer & Retail Performance, NielsenIQ. “Understanding sales and share from this perspective is fundamental to doing business today. Consumers’ behavior has irreversibly changed and we will only see exponential growth in the number of those who shop online, in store, or via click-and-collect — and any combination of the three.”
“Our legacy of quality will be the power source for the industry’s most trusted omni-intelligence,” said Justin Belgiano, SVP Omnisales & E-Commerce, NielsenIQ. “Everything we’ve done up to this point has led us to build the most comprehensive view of the omnichannel landscape. NielsenIQ has the quality, measurement acumen, earned trust, and building blocks required to be the omni authority. We believe a more permanent and substantial view is now mission-critical for the industry to move forward in making confident, well-informed omnichannel and shopper business decisions.”
Omnisales joins the product suite with Omnishopper, which launched in April 2021 and reveals the true online and offline shopping behaviors of today’s rapidly evolving consumers in the omnichannel world. Omnishopper will release enhanced datasets and self-serve user capabilities in Q4. As the leading authority in consumer intelligence, NielsenIQ’s suite of Omni solutions will help clients revolutionize how they use data to scale their business and understand the changing omni landscape. To stay informed on the latest news inclusive of NielsenIQ’s omni solutions, please visit nielseniq.com/omnisales.
