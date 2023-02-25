LAGOS, Nigeria — The presidential election in Africa's most populous country Nigeria was massively delayed on Saturday because of the tense security situation in several parts of the country.
Hours after polling stations officially closed at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT), thousands of voters across the country were still queuing to cast their ballots.
Nigeria's electoral authority, the Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, announced that several polling stations would also open on Sunday morning, which was not planned. In other places, counting was already under way. First results are expected to be announced as early as noon on Sunday.
INEC explained the delays partly with security concerns for polling agents.
The weeks leading up to the election were overshadowed by concerns about security. Armed militias are active in northern Nigeria, including jihadist terrorist groups such as Boko Haram.
Criminal gangs and bloody conflicts over land as well as violence by separatists are causing insecurity in the southeast.
With a record number of registered voters, delays were reported during Saturday's elections from various parts of the country, Africa's most populous with 220 million residents. A few of the 177,000 polling stations did not open as planned, media and observers reported.
More than 87 million people were registered to vote and had collected their entitlement cards — a record. In addition to the presidency, more than 400 seats in two chambers of parliament are up for grabs.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who is 80, is stepping down after two terms.
This is the first time since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999 that a third party has a good chance in addition to the candidates of the two dominant parties.
Among the 18 candidates, the most promising are Bola Tinubu, 70, of the ruling party All Progressives Congress, or APC, and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, 76, of the Peoples Democratic Party,or PDP, who is running for the sixth time.
Peter Obi, 61, of the Labour Party is also popular, especially in large cities and among the youth. A run-off election for the presidency thus seems likely.
