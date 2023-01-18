WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
NiKang Therapeutics Inc. (“NiKang”), a clinical stage biotech company focused on developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that Dr. Anne Borgman has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors.
Dr. Borgman joins the NiKang Board of Directors with over 20 years of experience in clinical development of oncology and hematology therapeutics. Dr. Borgman has led teams to the successful approval of several oncology drugs including recombinant asparaginase using the intensive Real Time Oncology Review process while she was the Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Lead, Hematology-Oncology at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and cabozantinib for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma and thyroid cancer while she served as the Vice President of Clinical Research and Development at Exelixis. As the Chief Medical Officer at Hana Biosciences, Dr. Borgman led the filing for an accelerated approval for liposomal vincristine in adult relapsed acute lymphoblastic lymphoma. Dr. Borgman currently serves on the Board of Directors at Curis, Inc. and NextCure, Inc. She has previously held position of Consulting Associate Professor at Stanford University in the Department of Pediatrics in the School of Medicine. Prior to Stanford, Dr. Borgman held positions of Consulting Attending Physician at University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital in the Department of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Transplant and Global Project Head early in her career at Abbott Laboratories. Dr. Borgman earned her M.D. from Loyola University of Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine, completed a residency in pediatrics at Texas Children’s Hospital, Baylor College of Medicine and a fellowship in pediatric hematology-oncology and stem cell transplant at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Borgman to our Board of Directors at this critical stage of NiKang,” said Zhenhai Gao, Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of NiKang. “As a highly accomplished executive, Dr. Borgman brings in much needed expertise in developing targeted oncology drugs to NiKang. We look forward to her advice and engagement in guiding us developing multiple drugs to help patients fight against cancer.”
“I am excited to join NiKang’s Board,” said Dr Borgman. “I look forward to working with the management team alongside my fellow Board members to advance NiKang’s innovative medicines with the goal of helping more patients in need.”
About NiKang Therapeutics
NiKang Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs. Our target selection is driven by deep insights into disease biology and molecular pathways. Our discovery approach is informed by target structure biology and capitalizes on structure-based drug design. The successful implementation of our strategy enables us to rapidly and efficiently discover and advance proprietary drugs. For more information, visit www.nikangtx.com.
