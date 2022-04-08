WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 8, 2022--
NiKang Therapeutics Inc. (“NiKang”), a clinical stage biotech company focused on developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs today announced presentation of preclinical data investigating NKT2152’s mechanism of action, in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile, and anti-tumor effect in multiple xenograft models including ccRCC and hepatocellular carcinoma at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.
“The NKT2152 preclinical data presented today highlight its best-in-class potential with excellent potency and PK profile and support the advancement of this molecule into clinical studies,” said Zhenhai Gao, Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of NiKang. “The anti-tumor effect observed in several xenograft models suggests NKT2152 may have broader activity in other solid tumors beyond ccRCC that lack a VHL gene deficiency. We will explore such opportunities with the goal of helping more patients in need.”
About NKT2152
NKT2152 is a small molecule that inhibits HIF2α. It is currently in a phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion trial (NCT05119335). This trial is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity in patients with advanced ccRCC. Once an appropriate dose is identified, combination studies including NKT2152 will commence.
About NiKang Therapeutics
NiKang Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to help patients with unmet medical needs. Our target selection is driven by deep insights into disease biology and molecular pathways. Our discovery approach is informed by target structure biology and capitalizes on structure-based drug design. The successful implementation of our strategy enables us to rapidly and efficiently discover and advance proprietary drugs. For more information, visit www.nikangtx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005045/en/
CONTACT: NiKang Therapeutics:Kelsey Chen
Chief Financial and Operating Officer
KEYWORD: DELAWARE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: NiKang Therapeutics Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/08/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/08/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005045/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.