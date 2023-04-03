SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 3, 2023--
Nimble, an autonomous logistics and AI robotics company, today announced the appointment of Marc Raibert to its board of directors. This appointment further demonstrates the company's unwavering dedication to inventing the next generation of intelligent robotic systems.
“Marc is an icon in the robotics world and he has been an inspiration to me for many years. We are thrilled to add his knowledge and guidance to our already impressive board," said Simon Kalouche, founder and CEO of Nimble.
With this appointment, Nimble’s Board of Directors includes:
- Fei-Fei Li, Co-Director of Stanford’s AI Institute, White House AI Task Force Member and creator of ImageNet. Former Chief Scientist of AI at Google, Director of Stanford’s AI Lab, and Board Director at Twitter.
- Sebastian Thrun, Founder of Google X and Waymo (Google’s self-driving car subsidiary). Co-founder of Udacity and CEO of KittyHawk. Formerly Director of Stanford’s AI Lab (SAIL).
- Marc Raibert, Founder and Chairman of Boston Dynamics, Executive Director of the Boston Dynamics AI Institute, and formerly professor at MIT and Carnegie Mellon.
Raibert brings to Nimble more than three decades of experience in research, development and commercialization of advanced robotics. After founding Boston Dynamics in 1992 as a spin-out from MIT, he led the company to become a global leader in robotics, creating cutting-edge systems such as BigDog, Atlas, Handle and commercialized robots Spot and Stretch.
"I am excited to work with Simon, Sebastian, Fei-Fei and the rest of Nimble's remarkable team to help them further advance and scale the AI robotic systems they are developing for logistics,” Raibert commented.
ABOUT NIMBLE
Nimble’s mission is to invent the autonomous supply chain using next-gen AI robotics to power the future of fast, efficient, and sustainable commerce. Nimble’s fleet of robots intelligently pick, pack, and handle millions of products, from apparel and electronics to health and beauty, general merchandise and consumer packaged goods (CPG) for brands like Best Buy, Victoria’s Secret, PUMA, iHerb, Adore Me and others. Nimble was founded from the AI labs at Stanford and Carnegie Mellon, is Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and the company is backed by investors including: Accel, Breyer Capital, Cedar Pine, DNS Capital, GSR Ventures and Reinvent Capital with notable individual board members including AI luminaries Fei-Fei Li, Sebastian Thrun and Marc Raibert. More information is available at: https://nimble.ai
