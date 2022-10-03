MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that nine of the firm’s financial advisors have been named to Barron’s “Top Independent Financial Advisors” list. Each year, Barron’s identifies the top 100 independent advisors across the country based on various factors that contribute to success in the business. Advisors are ranked on compliance records, the volume of assets overseen by advisors and their teams, revenues generated for their firms, and the quality of the advisors’ practices including a high level of ethical standards.
“The advisors that have earned a spot on this acclaimed list have done so by going above and beyond to help their clients pursue their financial goals,” said Bill Williams, EVP, President – Ameriprise Independent Advisors. “This recognition speaks to our advisors’ ability to forge deep relationships and successfully provide clients with tailored solutions that meet their long-term goals. We’re proud to partner with such a committed group of exceptional advisors and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”
Ameriprise advisors named to the Barron’s “2022 Top Independent Financial Advisors” List:
- Dane Burkholder, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Partner of Roseville Wealth Management Group in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- Paul Carbetta, Private Wealth Advisor and Chief Executive Officer of Comprehensive Wealth Partners in Powell, Ohio
- Jon Kuttin, Private Wealth Advisor and Chief Executive Officer of Kuttin Wealth Management in Hauppauge, New York
- Randy Linde, Chief Executive Officer of APG Wealth Advisors in Renton, Washington
- Kim Orth, Private Wealth Advisor and Certified Financial Planner of Orth Financial Group in Wilmington, Delaware
- Darrell Pennington, Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Partner of Pennington Wealth Management in Houston, Texas
- Erin Scannell, Private Wealth Advisor and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Wealth Advisors in Mercer Island, Washington
- Scott Tiras, Private Wealth Advisor and President of Tiras Wealth Management in Houston, Texas
- Dan Wilson, Private Wealth Advisor at Skyeburst Wealth Management in Auburndale, Massachusetts
The full list of Barron’s “Top Independent Wealth Advisors” can be found here. Visit barrons.com for additional information about Barron’s.
About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.
Source: Barron’s ®, “2022 Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors” Sept. 16, 2022. Barron’s ® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.
Barron’s generates its rankings from a formulaic analysis of surveys answered by candidates regarding assets, revenue, and quality of practice, including an advisor’s regulatory and compliance record. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved. This award is based on data from this calendar year and is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither Ameriprise Financial nor its advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the ranking.
