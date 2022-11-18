MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--
Saint-Gobain North America today announced the winning schools of its 2022 Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities charitable giveaway contest, where schools across Georgia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania competed to receive $250,000 in donated building materials solutions and program materials to transform educational spaces in their schools.
These schools were among the 30 finalists selected from many schools who responded to the Company’s open call for applications to its Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program in June and July. The 9 winners achieved the title of Gold, Silver, or Bronze-level winner after the conclusion of the public voting period hosted on the Company’s social media pages and on the contest website.
“Our shared ambition for improving the lives of our community and making the world a better home inspired our commitment to impacting future generations through our Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities Program,” said Mark Rayfield, Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain North America and CertainTeed. “We were incredibly moved by the response we received to the program and by the devotion of our educators to help cultivate, influence, and transform young lives by helping transform their learning spaces. We know that environments with better acoustical performance, better lighting and air quality students learn better and achieve greater results. It is an honor to congratulate and celebrate our winners, and to donate products that will help create better learning experiences for students across Georgia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania where thousands of our employees work, live and raise their families.”
The nine winning schools of the 2022 Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program are:
Gold Level Winners – Winners receive donations of up to $50K
Lakeview Middle School (Rossville, GA)
Millbury Memorial Junior Senior High School (Millbury, MA)
Mid-Valley School District (Throop, PA)
Silver Level Finalists – Winners receive donations of up to $20K
Chattahoochee Hills Charter School (Chattahoochee Hills, GA)
Northbridge Middle School (Whitinsville, MA)
Furness High School (Philadelphia, PA)
Bronze Level Finalists – Winners receive donations of up to $10K
Coleman Middle School (Duluth, GA)
Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School (Fitchburg, MA)
Upper Bucks Technical School (Perkasie, PA)
To honor both the winning schools and the schools that advanced to the finalist round, the Company hosted three celebratory Ceremonies at its facilities in Norcross, GA, Northborough, MA, and Malvern, PA. Over 175 students, school administrators, and staff members have joined Company employees and members of its leadership team for these commemorative events.
A special thank you to all the finalists that were a part of the Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities Contest:
Gold Level Finalists –
Veterans Memorial Middle (Covington, GA)
Mountain View High School (Lawrenceville, GA)
Gardner High School (Gardner, MA)
Central Mass Collaborative (Worcester, MA)
Roxborough High School (Philadelphia, PA)
Avon Grove Charter School (West Grove, PA)
Owen J. Roberts High School (Pottstown, PA)
Silver Level Finalists –
Barrow Arts and Science Academy (Winder, GA)
Bay Creek Middle School (Grayson, GA)
Minuteman Regional Vocational Tech High School (Lexington, MA)
Tantasqua Regional Vocational High School (Fiskdale, MA)
Assabet Valley Technical High School (Marlborough, MA)
Avon Grove Charter School (West Grove, PA)
Russell Byers Charter School (Philadelphia, PA)
Bronze Level Finalists –
Oconee Fall Line Technical College (Dublin, GA)
Creekside High School (Fairburn, GA)
North Brookfield High School (North Brookfield, MA)
Assabet Valley Technical High School (Marlborough, MA)
Leicester High School (Leicester, MA)
John H. Taggart School (Philadelphia, PA)
Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School (Philadelphia, PA)
About CertainTeed
Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 115 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm’s slogan “Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed,” inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, solar, fence, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings. www.certainteed.com.
About Saint-Gobain
Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group’s commitment is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME.”
€44.2 billion in sales in 2021
167,000 employees, located in 76 countries
Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050
For more details on Saint-Gobain, visit http://www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain.
