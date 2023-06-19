MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2023--
The IAIABC NextGen Awards recognize talented and transformative young professionals under the age of 40 who are having a positive impact in their organizations and the workers’ compensation industry. For the 2023 IAIABC NextGen Awards, nine recipients were selected from a pool of outstanding nominees.
"I am very impressed with the accomplished class of 2023 IAIABC NextGen Award recipients. Each of them has put their own stamp on workers’ compensation, sharing their passion, dedication, and innovative ideas with different sectors of the industry. I look forward to seeing where these leaders take the industry into the future,” says Heather Lore, IAIABC Executive Director.
The IAIABC congratulates the recipients of the 2023 IAIABC NextGen Awards:
Harsh Bhasin
Modernization Program Director, Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations - Division of Workers' Compensation (formerly)
Claudia Byers
Compliance Director, Tennessee Bureau of Workers' Compensation
Joel Cummings
Supervisor, Coverage Enforcement, Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation
Jessica Jones
Business Process & Support Section Manager, Montana Department of Labor and Industry, ESD
Katie Leveen
Executive Director of Data Sciences, NCCI
Stephan Marsh
Shareholder, Burg Simpson Eldredge Harsh & Jardine PC
Elizabeth Patrick
EDI Senior Analyst, Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission
Ann-Kathrin Schäfer
Head of International Social Law and European Law Section, German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV)
Amanda Waltemath
Director, Clinical Services, Healthesystems
In addition to the NextGen winners, the IAIABC is also proud to recognize 6 finalists and 17 honorable mentions whose work is helping to progress and elevate the workers’ compensation industry. View the list of finalists and honorable mention nominees here.
The IAIABC will share the NextGen Award recipients’ stories throughout the year, including as part of the IAIABC 109 th Convention September 11-14, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. NextGen Award recipients will also be profiled in a special edition issue of Perspectives, the IAIABC’s digital publication.
Over the seven years of the IAIABC NextGen Awards, 54 individuals have been recognized with a NextGen Award. Visit www.iaiabc.org/nextgen-awards for more information about this year’s and past NextGen recipients.
About the IAIABC
The IAIABC is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.
