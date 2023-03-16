REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2023--
Nintendo is headed to PAX East in Boston from March 23 to March 26 with a host of high-octane activities perfect for competitors of all skill levels, whether you’re playing for fun, glory or banana-peel bragging rights! These activities include NintendoVS Arcade, a series of challenges for families, kids, friends and pros in recent and classic games on the Nintendo Switch system. Fans can also watch the Splatoon 3 North American Championship 2023 tournament and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup 2023 tournament, featuring some of the best players in North America, in person, live at the PAX Arena. For those looking to get in on the elite action, PAX attendees will have an opportunity to enter the final qualifier for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup tournament* right from the show floor!
“We are always finding ways to create a more consistent, fun and welcoming competitive environment for our players and fans,” said Bill Trinen, Vice President of Player & Product Experience at Nintendo of America. “Having the finals of Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at PAX East offers a way for these outstanding players to showcase their skills in front of an audience, while also inviting fans to get in on the action!”
The NintendoVS Arcade will be open all four days of PAX East at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, starting on March 23 and running until March 26. NintendoVS Arcade participants will be treated to a fun series of challenges from Mario Party Superstars, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Mario Golf: Super Rush and the original Super Mario Bros. game. All players will walk away with special giveaways, while supplies last. No practice needed, but all of these games are currently available on Nintendo Switch if mom or dad are rusty!
On March 26, don’t miss the best of the best race and ink it out in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup 2023 and the Splatoon 3 North American Championship 2023 tournaments! All PAX attendees are welcome to come check out these action-packed tournaments, featuring some of the top elite players in North America. The top four teams from the Splatoon 3 Splatsville Showdown tournament will be competing across all ranked modes to see which squid squad will emerge vINKtorious! The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup 2023 tournament will kick off at 11 a.m. ET on March 26 at the PAX Arena, directly followed by the Splatoon 3 North American Championship 2023 tournament.
Check-in for the in-person Mario Kart 8 Deluxe North American Qualifier 2023 tournament for PAX attendees will take place on Saturday, March 25, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Online registration will open at 10 a.m. ET on March 24 and will likely fill up quickly, so don’t miss your chance to enter at https://experience.nintendo.com/#/events/10196. Who knows? The winner of the tournament could be reading this right now!
Also running during PAX East is an on-site and online sweepstakes** for a NintendoVS custom-made gaming chair, perfect for anyone who wants to play Nintendo Switch in comfort and style. To register for the sweepstakes, on-site visitors at PAX East can scan a QR Code at the Nintendo booth during all four days of PAX. The at-home audience can still register as well by heading to https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/5bdb7e8c20bf50ec starting on March 23. More details about the sweepstakes can be found at https://nintendo.com/events/articles/nintendo-vs-at-pax-east-2023/.
Additionally, there will also be a My Nintendo check-in for two separate giveaways (while supplies last) on the PAX show floor.
For more information about PAX East 2023, visit https://east.paxsite.com/.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US and Canada who are age 13+ and Mexico who are age 18+ who have a valid PAX East 2023 badge and complete a participation agreement. Tournament includes two (2) Events. Event #1 begins at 11:00 AM ET on 3/25/2023 and ends approximately at 1:30 PM ET on 3/25/2023. Event #2 begins at 2:00 PM ET on 3/25/2023 and ends approximately at 4:30 PM ET on 3/25/2023. To participate, players must register with Warp Pipe Pass at https://experience.nintendo.com/#/events/10196 during the registration period which begins at 10:00 AM ET on 3/24/2023 and ends at 10:00 AM ET on 3/25/2023. There will be a total of 24 winners. There will be six (6) Grand Prize winners (3 from each Event) who will each receive the following prize package: trophy, jacket, backpack and tech decals (ARV $260 US each). There will be 18 First Prize winners (9 from each Event) who will each receive the following prize package: trophy, jacket, backpack and tech decals (ARV $260 US each). Total prize ARV $6,240 US. Skill of participating players determines the winner(s). See Official Rules for details and restrictions. https://nintendo.com/events/rules/mario-kart-north-american-qualifier-2023/. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.
** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States and Canada who are 13 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 10:00AM ET on 3/23/23 and ends at 6:00PM ET on 3/26/23. Max one (1) entry per day. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one at https://my.nintendo.com/ ); (2) scan provided QR Code or visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/5bdb7e8c20bf50ec; (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points per entry at the NintendoVS Sweepstakes at PAX East 2023 Sweepstakes page ( https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/5bdb7e8c20bf50ec ) as stated in Official Rules. There will be 12 winners (3 winners from entries received during each day of the Sweepstakes Period). Each winner will receive one (1) gaming chair (ARV $359.00 USD). Total ARV of all prizes: $4,308.00 USD. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://nintendo.com/events/rules/nintendovs-sweepstakes-pax-east-2023/ Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.
About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch ™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.4 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System ™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.
