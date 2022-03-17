REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 17, 2022--
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005353/en/
Mario Kart Deluxe 8 – Booster Course Pass will be available on March 18. (Graphic: Business Wire)
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart Deluxe 8 – Booster Course Pass – Double your course options with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC!* A total of 48 remastered courses from throughout the Mario Kart series are racing to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game as paid DLC. Courses from the first wave include nostalgic favorites like N64 Choco Mountain and Wii Coconut Mall, and courses based on real-world locations like Tokyo Blur and Paris Promenade from Mario Kart Tour! Content will release in six waves of eight courses by the end of 2023. Racers who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership** will have access to all of these newly added courses as they are released at no additional cost. Mario Kart Deluxe 8 – Booster Course Pass will be available on March 18.
- Rune Factory 5 – In the sleepy border town of Rigbarth, mysterious events are unfolding, affecting the runes that govern the balance between humanity and nature. As the newest ranger for the peacekeeping organization SEED, you’ll protect Rigbarth by rounding up rowdy monsters with your official spell seal. When not on a mission, you can help the town flourish through farming, festivals and friendships! As the balance of peace begins to shift, however, it comes time to prove yourself. Team up with townsfolk and embark on a grand adventure to unravel the mystery befalling the land, and embrace your inner power to halt the descent into chaos. Rune Factory 5 will be available on March 22.
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – The stakes are ultimate, the tension is maximum and the fight is ULTIMAX! Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist. Join heroes from Persona 4 and Persona 3 as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX! Who could be the one behind it all?
- Shredded Secrets – Step into the lives of four people at a middle school in this charming story-based 2D platformer. The lives of Isabella, Taylor, London and Oakley intersect at different points as each character faces their own complex issues. Learn their fears and face off against bullies, hurled insults, inner demons and grade monsters, and seek comfort in each character’s favorite item. Confront your biggest enemy – the worst bully or your inner self! Shredded Secrets was created by Team Sarcastic Shark Clouds, a group of middle school girls, at the 2018 Girls Make Games Seattle Summer Camp, and won Grand Prize at the 2018 Demo Day competition.
- Digital Spotlight
- Celebrate Women’s History Month With Nintendo – Experience thrilling adventures and relaxing getaways with these fan favorite characters on the Nintendo Switch system! Join the powerful intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran as she explores a planet filled with danger in Metroid Dread. Aid Zelda in her quest to stop Calamity Ganon from wreaking havoc in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Save the day as Princess Peach and Rosalina in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Paint the town (and your opponents!) in a variety of colors with your customizable Inkling in Splatoon 2. Barrel blast over the treetops with Dixie Kong in Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Or, if you’re just looking to kick back, why not enjoy a cozy beverage at The Roost with Resident Services all-star Isabelle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? All these titles are available now in Nintendo eShop.
DLC:
- Face-Off With Friends – The Let’s Play! Oink Games roster is expanding with a new DLC game: Mr. Face! In this creative puzzler, a face can tell a thousand stories. Using the available facial components, you’ll be tasked with representing a described expression – will your fellow players be able to understand? If you get stumped, you can always break out the selfies!
Pre-Orders:
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is the monstrous new expansion for MONSTER HUNTER RISE, where you’ll journey to Elgado, a far-off outpost near a kingdom beset by a sinister new nemesis — the elder dragon Malzeno! In addition to the new storyline, the expansion includes new monsters, new additions to combat and the Master Rank quest difficulty. Pre-order MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK before it launches on June 30.
Activities
- Float Into Spring With Kirby – Enter the My Nintendo Spring Break With Kirby Sweepstakes for a chance to win a pink and powerful prize pack that’s perfect for a springtime picnic! Have an unforgettable spring adventure with these prizes, which includes an adorable stuffed Kirby toy, two Kirby-themed water bottles and a tote bag featuring art from the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game, among other cute keepsakes. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked, so enter today!*** For more information and to enter, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/03f6fccec8d47eac.
- Mario Kart Through the Years – Race through Mario Kart series history with this colorful digital wallpaper, featuring art from Super Mario Kart to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass. My Nintendo members can redeem 50 Platinum Points to download it now! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/cb4f769f4f59b45c.
- Nintendo 64 Inspired Keychains – Add a new dimension of fun with keychains inspired by classic Nintendo 64 games included in the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. These keychains will be available soon, so save up those Platinum Points and stay tuned for more info! For more details, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- #1 Pastime Bundle – Available March 18
- A Place for the Unwilling – Available March 22
- Adios
- Arcade Archives QIX
- Boxing Gym Story
- Bunny Memory – Available March 23
- Chippy – Available March 23
- Cyber Pool
- Dark Deity
- Dawn of the Monsters
- Detective Inspector: Mysterious Clues
- Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing
- Dual Brain Complete Edition
- Gal*Gun Double Peace
- Inukari – Chase of Deception – Available March 18
- Jumping Bricks Ball – Available March 18
- Kraken Academy!! – Available March 22
- LOST EGG 2: Be together
- My Lady Sayo 絶対君主！小夜様
- Royal Frontier – Available March 18
- Sea Battle Minimal – Available March 18
- Tempest 4000 – Available March 22
- The Wake
- Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving games & Car 2022
- Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? – Available March 18
- Wife Quest
* Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.
** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required for free access to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online
*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 13 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 1 p.m. PT on 3/16/2022 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on 5/2/2022. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account; (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/03f6fccec8d47eac; (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo Spring Break With Kirby Sweepstakes page as stated in Official Rules. There will be ten (10) winners. Each winner will receive one (1) My Nintendo exclusive Kirby and the Forgotten Land tote (ARV: $92.00 USD), one (1) Club Mocchi Mocchi Kirby™ Mega Plush stuffed toy (ARV $42.99 USD), two (2) Kirby™ Pink Puff Plastic 24 oz. Water Bottle (ARV: $39.98 USD), one (1) Kirby™ Big Face Adjustable Hat (ARV $34.56 USD), one (1) Kirby™ Food Kanji Throw (ARV $29.99 USD) and one (1) Kirby™ Warp Star Embroidered Hat (ARV $16.99 USD). Total ARV of each prize: $256.51 USD. Total ARV of all prizes: $2,474.70 USD. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://nintendo.com/rules/mynintendo-spring-kirby-official-sweepstakes-rules. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.
With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with newly added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC and retro SEGA Genesis games.
Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.
Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.
My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.
Remember that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems please visit https://support.nintendo.com/.
Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005353/en/
CONTACT: Eddie Garcia
Golin
213-335-5536
egarcia@golin.comJustin Aclin
Golin
212-373-6004
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHILDREN ONLINE RETAIL ELECTRONIC GAMES WOMEN ONLINE GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT MEN RETAIL CONSUMER TEENS
SOURCE: Nintendo
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/17/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/17/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005353/en