This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure will be available on May 27. (Graphic: Business Wire)
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure – Bring magic back to Equestria and play with the new generation of MY LITTLE PONY characters, in an adventure full of fun, fashion and good friends! Earth Pony Sunny wants to make the world a better place by hosting Maretime Bay Day, a forgotten celebration of friendship and magic. But some pony is out to spoil the celebration – only you can help Sunny throw the most magical celebration Equestria has ever seen. Use your magic to put on fashion shows, find the cutest animals and fly with the Pegasi. Customize your ponies by unlocking new skills and accessories, including new hats and jewelry, rollerblades and fashion magic. And you can invite another player for multiplayer minigames! MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure will be available on May 27.
- Kao the Kangaroo – Kao the Kangaroo is a beautiful 3D platformer jam-packed with fun, exploration, adventure and mystery! Join Kao, the feisty furball, as he embarks on an unforgettable quest to uncover the secrets surrounding the disappearance of his father. He’ll traverse rich environments filled with hazards, puzzles and foes. Each turn uncovers another clue, and reveals a secret world bubbling under the surface. Kao the Kangaroo will be available on May 27.
Pre-Orders
- Sonic Origins – Celebrate the games that started it all! Sonic Origins is a new collection which includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic 3 & Knuckles. The game delivers the legendary, non-stop Sonic action found in the original games, while providing a fresh twist with remastered visuals, added features and new content modes. Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition in Nintendo eShop and receive downloadable content from the Premium Fun Pack plus Classic Music Pack, featuring Hard Missions, Letterbox Background, Bonus Character Animations in-menu and music player and additional remastered music tracks. Sonic Origins will be available on June 23.
Demos
- SILT – Dive into an ocean abyss and unravel long-forgotten mysteries in this puzzle-adventure game. Explore a surreal underwater realm filled with strange machinery, ancient ruins and ocean inhabitants. Possess sea creatures and harness their abilities to solve puzzles, and travel deeper into the darkness. Plunge into the dark waters of SILT with the free demo, now available in Nintendo eShop. SILT will be available on June 1.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Accident
- Arcade Archives TRIO THE PUNCH
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Available May 27
- Bad Writer
- Beatus Creation Solitaire
- Coloring Pixels: Collection 1
- Egg Runner
- Eye Exercise – Ver. kompeito
- Farm Tycoon – Available May 27
- Flewfie’s Adventure – Available June 1
- Freezer Pops – Available May 27
- Jade Order – Available May 27
- Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis – Available June 1
- Pixel Game Maker Series KINGDOM FIGHTER
- PRIDE DANCE Out & Proud
- Mechanic Battle
- Mischief Dungeon Life
- Nail Salon: Style and Makeup Bag
- REMOTE LIFE – Available May 27
- Sakura Succubus 5
- sCATch: The Painter Cat
- Senren * Banka – Available May 27
- Super Hero Driving School
- Super Toy Cars Offroad – Available May 27
- The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION – Available June 1
- Toonkars Racer – Available May 28
- Twin Blades of the Three Kingdoms
- Underland: The Climb
- World Map: Crafted City Builder
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.
With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with newly added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC and retro SEGA Genesis games.
Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.
Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.
My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.
Remember that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems please visit https://support.nintendo.com/.
