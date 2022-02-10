REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022--
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud – From the very first KINGDOM HEARTS to KINGDOM HEARTS III and the + Re MIND DLC, three KINGDOM HEARTS collections are coming to Nintendo Switch as cloud versions that can be played while connected to the internet. Relive fond memories from previous playthroughs, or get to know these heart-filled adventures for the first time alongside Sora, Donald and Goofy for the first time on Nintendo Switch. KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud, containing all three game collections, soars onto Nintendo Switch today! Each collection will also be available individually to purchase in Nintendo eShop.
- Get Your Adventure on With Humongous Entertainment and UFO Interactive – Enjoy four classic adventures with the whole family, available on Nintendo Switch today! With multiple replay paths and different endings, there is a mountain of edutainment games waiting for you, including Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo, Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal”, Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside and Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening.
- Nintendo Switch Online
- EarthBound / EarthBound Beginnings – Join Ness, Paula, Jeff and Poo in their quest to fulfill an age-old prophecy to stop the wicked Giygas (and maybe catch a Runaway Five concert along the way) in the fan-favorite Super NES classic EarthBound. In addition, travel back to 198X for EarthBound Beginnings, a localized version of the original Famicom Mother game. Both EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are playable with a Nintendo Switch Online membership!
- Digital Spotlight
- WarioWare: Get It Together! – Get ready for a night to remember, just make sure you’ve brought extra garlic! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your partner in cooperative two-player gameplay in Story Mode or competitive gameplay in Variety Pack! Spice up date night and transform your dinner plans with over 200 quirky microgames – lightning-fast minigames filled with frantic fun – as well as multiple characters to choose from. Microgames are divided into categories like Food where you and your partner can engage in such culinary challenges as blending a rice ball smoothie, dodging errant vegetables and kneading pizza dough. WarioWare: Get It Together! is available now in Nintendo eShop. Want to start with an appetizer? You can also get a taste of WarioWare: Get It Together! with the free demo!
DLC:
- Become the Ultimate Bounty Hunter – A free update has launched for the Metroid Dread game! Getting hit even once causes a game over in the brutal Dread Mode difficulty. And if you’re new to the Metroid series, take advantage of increased recovery with the newly added Rookie Mode difficulty. A second free update in April will add a Boss Rush mode, in which you’ll battle bosses continuously, one at a time.
Demos:
- Your Decisions Make the Difference – The tactical RPG TRIANGLE STRATEGY is almost here, and a new demo that lets you play from Chapter 1 to the end of Chapter 3 is available now in Nintendo eShop. Save data from the demo can be transferred to the full game once purchased. The protagonist Serenoa and his allies will be engulfed in the conflict among the three nations. Your choices and conviction will determine their fate when TRIANGLE STRATEGY launches for Nintendo Switch on March 4.
Pre-Orders:
- STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed – Unleash the power of the Force in this classic Star Wars action-adventure. As Darth Vader’s Secret Apprentice, you’ll use devastating Force powers and lightsaber combos as you hunt down Jedi Masters on familiar planets. STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed launches on Nintendo Switch on April 20. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION – A remaster of the acclaimed RPG CHRONO CROSS is coming to the Nintendo Switch system! Plus, RADICAL DREAMERS is included! Experience the origins of CHRONO CROSS in this text-based adventure. Two worlds cross when CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION dashes and slashes its way onto Nintendo Switch on April 7. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Earn 10% in Gold Points! – For a limited time, you can earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points* on select digital games.** That means you can earn up to 10% in Gold Points – which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC.*** Shop now at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#double-gold-points.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- ABC Follow Me: Animals
- About an Elf
- Arcade Archives NEW RALLY-X
- Ball Rush
- Blackberry Honey – Available Feb. 11
- Blipz
- Breakout: Recharged
- Castle Morihisa
- Ceilless
- Cellular Harvest
- Death Park
- Derpy Conga
- Dino Galaxy Tennis
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires – Available Feb. 15
- EGGLIA Rebirth
- Grapple Dog
- Hidden Theft
- Infernax – Available Feb. 14
- Insert before flight
- Inua – A Story in Ice and Time
- KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version
- KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version
- Kittens and Yarn
- KungFu Kickball
- Let it Roll 2 Slide Puzzles
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL – Available Feb. 14
- NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION
- Noel the Mortal Fate
- Ocean’s Heart
- Our Winter Sports
- ParaLily
- Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey
- Perpetuum Mobile
- Pinball Frenzy – Available Feb. 11
- Polgar Magic Detective: Murder Mystery Journey
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO
- Retro Bowl
- Rise of the Third Power
- Shark Adventure
- Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity – Available Feb. 11
- Smash Star – Available Feb. 14
- Space Party
- Sword of Elpisia
- Treasure Temples
- Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection
- Welcome to Elk
- Word Chef – Available Feb. 11
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters
