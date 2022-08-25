REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022--
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on Aug. 30. (Graphic: Business Wire)
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection assembles 13 classic TMNT games by Konami in one incredible package. This collection provides an opportunity for gamers to experience these fan-favorite titles on Nintendo Switch, and includes new quality-of-life features like Online Play* for certain games and Local Couch Play, save anytime and rewind, button mapping and historic TMNT media content. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be available on Aug. 30.
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC – First released in 1999, PAC-MAN WORLD saw PAC-MAN’s exciting debut to the 3D platforming genre. Now, the remaster that fans have requested is nearly here! In PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, PAC-MAN’s family has been kidnapped! To rescue them, he sets off for Ghost Island. Trounce enemies with PAC-DOTS, the rev-roll, the butt-bounce and ... a giant PAC-MAN?! From high-speed chases to galactic escapades, players will explore all sorts of zany levels. PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC will be available on Aug. 26.
- Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure – Join up with your pal Prinny to experience NIS history with Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure. For the first time in the west, you can experience La Pucelle: Ragnarok, now loaded with extra content, including new scenarios, new recruits and DLC characters. It even has new voices, new music and quick travel, dood! Then, explore the precursor to the Disgaea series with the strategy-RPG Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure. Sharper graphics and image optimization bring this classic into the present. Experience NIS history with this awesome two-pack, dood! Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure will be available on Aug. 30.
Activities:
- Reel in Double Gold Points With the Digital Version of Splatoon 3 – Here’s a fresh opportunity for you! For a limited time, you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game. That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points, which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. Already pre-ordered digitally? Those points are coming your way, too – booyah! Offer ends Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.**
Demos:
- Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere – The Splatoon 3 game launches on Sept. 9, and for those of you looking to dip your tentacles in the game’s newly updated Splatfest Battles, here is an early opportunity! The Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo is now available to download for free in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store, and is open to all Nintendo Switch Online members. Download the demo today to access a tutorial and learn the basics. Then choose a Splatfest team – Rock, Paper or Scissors – and get ready to splat! The 12-hour demo starts on Aug. 27. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, ink up the turf against one team at a time. Then, from 3 p.m. PT to 9 p.m. PT, take on the new Splatfest Tricolor Turf War battles. This 4-v-2-v-2 format brings a new type of colorful chaos to Splatfests. Players without an existing Nintendo Switch Online membership can claim a free seven-day trial which will grant access to the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo event. After downloading the demo, you will receive an email with a Nintendo eShop code for your free trial.
Activities:
- Fresh Prizes for 10 Lucky Winners! – Enter for a chance to win*** a splat-tastic prize pack in the My Nintendo Splatoon 3 Sweepstakes! Prizes include a custom wrapped Splatoon 3 Inked Up Mini Locker, a Splatoon 3 themed Vault Case for the Nintendo Switch system, a Splatoon 3 water bottle and a slick Splatoon 3 Rolltop Ink Battle Backpack. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/8c4a1871926eb0e3 to enter today!
- Delectable Kirby Rewards – My Nintendo members can redeem Platinum Points** for rewards based on the Kirby’s Dream Buffet game! Members can redeem 30 Platinum Points right now for a printable pop-up card for birthdays, holidays or any sweet event, featuring delicious Kirby-themed eye candy. Plus, an adorable Kirby keychain is on the way – start saving your My Nintendo Platinum Points so you can take Kirby anywhere you roll. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/7512e47cf160f3c9.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- ALIEN WAR
- Aquadine – Available Aug. 26
- Back Again – Available Aug. 26
- CrashMetal – f Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
- Createscape Town～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～
- Criminal Expert
- Drift Horizon Racing, Driving & Parking Trial Simulator Games
- Dusk Diver 2 – Available Aug. 30
- Enduring Mountain
- Escape game & Card search game R01M
- Forest Camp Story
- HAAK
- Hidden Shapes: Black Skull + Old West
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Idol Manager
- Kofi Quest
- Laboratory Rat Escape Simulator Pro
- Lair Land Story
- Like No Other: The Legend Of The Twin Books
- Logic Pic: Complete Bundle
- Mahjong Minimal – Available Aug. 26
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon ☆ Breath
- Moorhuhn X – Crazy Chicken X
- Narona Sports
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Available Aug. 26
- Organic Engine
- Puzzle Galaxy: Drawings Bundle – 50 puzzles
- Romantic Date: The Perfect Boy
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE
- Spin Path
- Super Gravity Ball
- Tee Time Golf – Available Aug. 26
- The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands
- Timberman: The Big Adventure
- Tinykin – Available Aug. 30
- Train Ride Simulator
- WorldWide FlightSimulator
* Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online
** Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point. Offer valid through Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT when you purchase or redeem a download code for the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game in Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com. For more information about Gold Points, be sure to check out https://my.nintendo.com/about_gold_point.
*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 13 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 12 p.m. PT on 8/24/2022 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on 10/4/2022. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one at https://my.nintendo.com/; (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/8c4a1871926eb0e3; (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo Splatoon 3 Sweepstakes page ( https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/8c4a1871926eb0e3 ) as stated in Official Rules. There will be ten (10) winners. Each winner will receive the following prize package: one (1) Splatoon 3 - Inked Up Mini Locker (ARV $200 USD), one (1) Splatoon 3 Collection - Rolltop Ink Battle Backpack (ARV $34.99 USD), one (1) Vault Case-Splatoon 3 (ARV $24.99 USD) and one (1) Splatoon 3 Collection - Stay Refreshed Water Bottle (ARV $24.99 USD). Total ARV of all prizes: $2,849.70 USD. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/rules/mynintendo-splatoon3-official-sweepstakes/. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.
With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC and retro SEGA Genesis games.
Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.
Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.
My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.
Remember that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/. For all other systems please visit https://support.nintendo.com/.
