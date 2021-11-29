REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--

It looks like Nintendo Switch owners are about to have a good case of the Mondays! This Cyber Monday, Nintendo is offering promotions on a wide variety of games for the Nintendo Switch system, as well as $20 off the suggested retail price of a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller accessory at select online retailers. These offers open the door for people looking to expand their Nintendo Switch libraries with high-quality games and experiences to enjoy throughout the holiday season and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005086/en/

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which can be used to play games in TV and tabletop mode on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, will be available at a suggested retail price of $39.99, which is $20 off the original suggested retail price. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nintendo’s annual Cyber Deals promotion, which offers savings on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games for all types of players, continues through all of Cyber Monday, coming to an end on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shoppers who want to treat themselves to Nintendo Switch games with reduced prices have dozens of games to choose from, including top hits like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby Star Allies, MONSTER HUNTER RISE, Persona 5 Strikers, MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, Just Dance 2022 and BRAVELY DEFAULT II.

For the full listing of games on sale, which can be purchased and downloaded directly from Nintendo.com, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#cyber-deals.

Additionally, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which can be used to play games in TV and tabletop mode on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, will be available at a suggested retail price of $39.99, which is $20 off the original suggested retail price. This promotion is only available on Cyber Monday at select retailers, from now until 9 p.m. PT on Nov. 29.

The games featured in this year’s Cyber Deals promotion include:

Game

Discount

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

30%

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

30%

Persona 5 Strikers

50%

MONSTER HUNTER RISE

25%

Super Mario Odyssey

30%

Just Dance 2022

40%

Among Us

20%

Kirby Star Allies

30%

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order

30%

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

33%

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

25%

BRAVELY DEFAULT II

30%

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

30%

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Torna the Golden Country

30%

DOOM Eternal

60%

Tetris Effect: Connected

33%

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

50%

Subnautica

50%

Little Nightmares II

33%

Cyber Shadow

20%

ASTRAL CHAIN

30%

DAEMON X MACHINA

30%

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

20%

Castlevania Advance Collection

25%

Dark Souls: Remastered

50%

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise

50%

Cuphead

30%

Hades

30%

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

30%

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

50%

The Messenger

60%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

40%

LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition

40%

SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD

50%

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

45%

Subnautica: Below Zero

33%

SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy

40%

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

50%

Spelunky 2

20%

Dead Cells

40%

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

30%

Immortals Fenyx Rising

66%

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

30%

FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition

30%

1-2-Switch

40%

NBA 2K22

50%

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition

70%

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

33%

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

30%

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

70%

For more information about everything Nintendo has to offer this holiday season, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005086/en/

CONTACT: Eddie Garcia

Golin

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.comThierry Nguyen

Golin

213-335-5522

tnguyen@golin.com

KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT HISPANIC MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT FAMILY SPECIALTY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY TEENS RETAIL CHILDREN ELECTRONIC GAMES

SOURCE: Nintendo

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 11/29/2021 12:00 AM/DISC: 11/29/2021 12:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005086/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Trending Video

Recommended for you