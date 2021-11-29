REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
It looks like Nintendo Switch owners are about to have a good case of the Mondays! This Cyber Monday, Nintendo is offering promotions on a wide variety of games for the Nintendo Switch system, as well as $20 off the suggested retail price of a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller accessory at select online retailers. These offers open the door for people looking to expand their Nintendo Switch libraries with high-quality games and experiences to enjoy throughout the holiday season and beyond.
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which can be used to play games in TV and tabletop mode on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, will be available at a suggested retail price of $39.99, which is $20 off the original suggested retail price. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nintendo’s annual Cyber Deals promotion, which offers savings on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games for all types of players, continues through all of Cyber Monday, coming to an end on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shoppers who want to treat themselves to Nintendo Switch games with reduced prices have dozens of games to choose from, including top hits like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby Star Allies, MONSTER HUNTER RISE, Persona 5 Strikers, MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, Just Dance 2022 and BRAVELY DEFAULT II.
For the full listing of games on sale, which can be purchased and downloaded directly from Nintendo.com, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#cyber-deals.
Additionally, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which can be used to play games in TV and tabletop mode on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, will be available at a suggested retail price of $39.99, which is $20 off the original suggested retail price. This promotion is only available on Cyber Monday at select retailers, from now until 9 p.m. PT on Nov. 29.
The games featured in this year’s Cyber Deals promotion include:
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition
For more information about everything Nintendo has to offer this holiday season, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/.
