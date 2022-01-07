Nintendo News: Kick Off 2022 With the Nintendo eShop New Year Sale

If you picked up a new Nintendo Switch system over the holidays and are looking for some new games to start the new year off with a blast, this sale is a great place to start.

 Business Wire

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--

Now that the new year has officially arrived, so many new possibilities await. To help kick off your year, Nintendo is holding a Nintendo eShop New Year Sale! Starting now until Jan. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can save up to 50% on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games. Games featured in the sale include critically acclaimed titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Shin Megami Tensei V and Eastward.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005094/en/

If you picked up a new Nintendo Switch system over the holidays and are looking for some new games to start the new year off with a blast, this sale is a great place to start. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This sale also includes many games with free demos available, so you can try some of these experiences before you purchase them, such as Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise, ARMS and DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2.

If you picked up a new Nintendo Switch system over the holidays and are looking for some new games to start the new year off with a blast, this sale is a great place to start. Or if you’re a long-time Nintendo Switch owner who’s been eyeing a few of these titles, trying demos before you buy is a great way to indulge your curiosity. For the full listing of games on sale, which can be purchased and downloaded directly from Nintendo.com, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#new-year-sale.

Remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points* – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC and more.

The games featured in this year’s Nintendo eShop New Year Sale include:

Game

Discount

Super Mario Maker 2

30%

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics **

30%

Shin Megami Tensei V

30%

Eastward

10%

Mario Tennis Aces

30%

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Special Episode

30%

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Special Episode

30%

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker **

30%

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

25%

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

25%

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

30%

Fitness Boxing **

30%

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise **

30%

Tetris Effect: Connected

33%

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition **

50%

Untitled Goose Game

50%

ARMS **

30%

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS **

30%

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 **

30%

Dead Cells

50%

DOOM Eternal

60%

Go Vacation

30%

BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! **

30%

Castlevania Advance Collection

25%

Kirby Fighters 2 **

30%

Katamari Damacy REROLL **

75%

Grindstone

50%

Spiritfarer **

50%

Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition

50%

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

70%

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

25%

Super Meat Boy

50%

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

80%

Little Nightmares II **

33%

Lost in Random

33%

When the Past was Around **

25%

Wargroove

50%

Röki

60%

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

50%

Burnout Paradise Remastered

70%

CARRION

40%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

50%

GRIS

75%

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

35%

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

60%

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

30%

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny **

33%

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 **

35%

FEZ

25%

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

40%

Wishing you all the best with your gaming adventures in the new year. Be sure to tell a friend if you come across any great discoveries!

* A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point

** Free demo available now in Nintendo eShop.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005094/en/

CONTACT: Kody Kantor

Golin

213-335-5497

kkantor@golin.comThierry Nguyen

Golin

213-335-5522

tnguyen@golin.com

KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

SOURCE: Nintendo

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 01/07/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 01/07/2022 12:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005094/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you