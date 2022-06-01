REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--
Nintendo is hitting the road this summer with the Nintendo Switch Road Trip to bring families an interactive experience! From June 10 to Sept. 5, Nintendo is making stops across the U.S. and inviting families to enjoy hands-on gameplay with the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. You’ll be able to play demos of some of the latest Nintendo Switch games, including Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Mario Strikers: Battle League, which launches on June 10.
In addition to featuring the latest Nintendo Switch games, the vibrantly designed experience will be decked out in colorful Nintendo décor – perfect for shareable photo opportunities on social media. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to receive free Nintendo swag (while supplies last), as well as purchase the Nintendo hardware and software you’ve enjoyed at the experience via the online My Nintendo Store.
This summer’s new Nintendo Switch event might just be headed to a city near you! Swing by the Nintendo Switch Road Trip experience to find out how Nintendo Switch can be a companion to your summer and fit into all your enjoyable family moments.
The Nintendo Switch Road Trip tour is scheduled to make the following stops:
Market
Location
Address
Dates
Minneapolis, MN
Mall of America
2131 Lindau Lane, Suite 500 Bloomington, MN 55425
June 10 – June 13
Denver, CO
Park Meadows Mall
8401 Park Meadows Center Dr.
June 23 – June 25
Milwaukee, WI
Summerfest (Weekend 2)
Henry W. Maier Festival Park
Milwaukee, WI 53202
June 30 – July 2
Chicago, IL
Navy Pier
600 E Grand Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611
July 8 – July 12
San Diego, CA
San Diego Comic-Con
Interactive Zone at Comic-Con, across from Petco Park
100 Park Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92101
July 21 – July 24
Bethlehem, PA
Musikfest
Intersection of Spring St. and Main St.
Bethlehem, PA
Aug. 5 – Aug. 8
Raleigh-Durham, NC
Streets at Southpoint
6910 Fayetteville Rd.
Durham, NC 27713
Aug. 12 – Aug. 16
Los Angeles, CA
Universal CityWalk Hollywood
100 Universal City Plaza
Universal City, CA 91608
Aug. 25 – Aug. 28
Seattle, WA
Alderwood Mall
3000 184 th St. SW
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Sept. 2 – Sept. 5
With all the fun in store, event pre-registration is recommended (there may be limited standby availability on the day of the event). To secure your spot, you can register for a Warp Pipe Pass for you and your family at https://experience.nintendo.com/#/events. Registration is available on a rolling basis for each tour stop beginning today and continuing throughout the summer.
For more information about the Nintendo Switch Road Trip, visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/road-trip/.
