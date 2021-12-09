Nintendo News: Score Limited-Time Offers on a Variety of Nintendo Switch Games With the “Winner and Nominee Deals” Sale

A wide range of Nintendo Switch games are up to 30% off or more in Nintendo eShop from now until Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--

From now until Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, players can take advantage of a special promotion on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games, including games that were previously honored at The Game Awards, an annual celebration of video games that takes place tonight at 5 p.m. PT.

A wide range of Nintendo Switch games are up to 30% off or more in Nintendo eShop, including current and previous nominees and winners at The Game Awards like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, MONSTER HUNTER RISE and DOOM Eternal. These deals are a great way to expand your Nintendo Switch library and experience a wide variety of games at a discounted price just in time for the holidays.

Raise a glass (or a controller) and toast to this full list of games that are part of the limited-time promotion:

Game

Discount

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

30%

MONSTER HUNTER RISE

25%

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass – Bundle

30%

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass

30%

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

30%

Mortal Kombat 11

70%

DOOM Eternal

60%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

60%

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass – Bundle

30%

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass

30%

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda

30%

FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition

30%

Knockout City

50%

Knockout City Deluxe Edition

50%

OCTOPATH TRAVELER

30%

Spelunky 2

60%

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

30%

The Forgotten City – Cloud Version

20%

No Longer Home

35%

Splatoon 2 / Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion Bundle

30%

Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion

30%

Splatoon 2

30%

Spiritfarer

50%

CARRION

40%

Raji: An Ancient Epic

50%

Röki

60%

Through the Darkest of Times

66%

Fans can head to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or visit Nintendo.com to shop the full sale and download games directly to their systems.

