Nintendo News: Score Limited-Time Offers on a Variety of Nintendo Switch Games With the “Winner and Nominee Deals” Sale

From now until Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, players can take advantage of a special promotion on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games, including games that were previously honored at The Game Awards, an annual celebration of video games that takes place tonight at 5 p.m. PT.
A wide range of Nintendo Switch games are up to 30% off or more in Nintendo eShop from now until Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A wide range of Nintendo Switch games are up to 30% off or more in Nintendo eShop, including current and previous nominees and winners at The Game Awards like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, MONSTER HUNTER RISE and DOOM Eternal. These deals are a great way to expand your Nintendo Switch library and experience a wide variety of games at a discounted price just in time for the holidays.
Raise a glass (or a controller) and toast to this full list of games that are part of the limited-time promotion:
Game
Discount
30%
25%
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass – Bundle
30%
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass
30%
30%
70%
60%
60%
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass – Bundle
30%
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass
30%
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
30%
30%
50%
Knockout City Deluxe Edition
50%
30%
60%
30%
20%
35%
Splatoon 2 / Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion Bundle
30%
Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion
30%
30%
50%
40%
50%
60%
66%
Fans can head to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or visit Nintendo.com to shop the full sale and download games directly to their systems.
