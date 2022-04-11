Nissan Joins with Tread Lightly! to Promote Responsible Off-Road Recreation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--
Nissan and Tread Lightly! today announced they will work together to promote responsible off-road recreation through marketing, stewardship and education programs. The goal is to ensure outdoor recreation opportunities are accessible for current and future generations.
The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek features an exclusive front fascia with dark V-motion grille, mesh insert, LED fog lamps and improved approach angle. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The great outdoors has always been a passion of our Nissan team and even more so during these last two years,” said Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Marketing and Sales, Nissan U.S. “With Nissan introducing models like the 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek that can go farther off road, we want to help take care of recreation areas to make sure they continue to be available to everyone for whatever your escape may include, be it camping, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, trail riding or off-roading.”
Tread Lightly! is a national nonprofit organization whose goal is to balance the needs of the people who enjoy outdoor recreation with the need to maintain healthy ecosystems and thriving populations of fish and wildlife.
“We are grateful that Nissan will help us promote responsible outdoor recreation and off-roading,” said Matt Caldwell, Executive Director of Tread Lightly!. “Promoting responsible off-roading helps reinforce the Tread Lightly! message and keep recreation areas open for future generations.”
As part of this effort, Nissan will consult with Tread Lightly! to ensure off-road activities are presented properly in promotional materials, and will use the upcoming 2022 New York International Auto Show to kick off the collaboration. Nissan will also support stewardship projects near its U.S. manufacturing facilities in Mississippi and Tennessee with Tread Lightly!.
The first of these projects will be in the Delta National Forest near Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi Vehicle Assembly Plant. The Delta National Forest is home to the only bottom-land hardwood national forest in the United States.
Because of excessive rainfall in last few years, the forest experienced significant flooding, resulting in downed trees across roads and trails, as well as major damage to the US Forest Service Work Center on site. Nissan and Tread Lightly! will work with the US Forest Service to help remediate the damage and reopen forest roads so that motorized outdoor recreation is again possible within the park.
Additional collaborative stewardship projects near Nissan’s U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Tennessee will be announced later in 2022.
