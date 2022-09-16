Nissan Pathfinder awarded TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--
The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder has been awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation.
TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ award winners must earn “good” ratings in all six of the Institute’s crashworthiness evaluations this year, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. They must also be available with a front crash prevention system that earns “advanced” or “superior” ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. For the higher-tier TOP SAFETY PICK+, “good” or “acceptable” headlights must also be standard across all trims.
Pathfinder comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earned “superior” ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. “Acceptable” headlights are standard on Pathfinder.
Every Pathfinder grade features Nissan Safety Shield ® 3601, a suite of technologies that includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Full specifications on all 2023 Nissan Pathfinder grades, as well as fuel economy, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.
- Nissan Safety Shield technologies can't prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner's Manual for important safety information.
