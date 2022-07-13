TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
Nitro Software, a global leader in eSignatures and PDF document productivity SaaS solutions for business, announced today a significant milestone in its ongoing expansion in North America, with the opening of its first physical office in Toronto, Canada.
The move reflects Nitro’s commitment to the Canadian market, which is rich in both talent and growth opportunities, and an onsite presence will support the company’s large roster of Canadian customers while attracting new business. Nitro has been active in the Canadian market for more than a decade, with major customers including Canadian Tire and World Vision Canada.
The launch of the Toronto office comes at a critical time for the company as it continues to expand its global workforce. Founded in Australia in 2005, the Nitro team is now 350+ strong across four continents serving more than 13,000 business customers with its powerful SaaS offering. Nitro was also recently recognized as a top three leader in the global eSignature market 1.
The new location at 170 University Avenue in Toronto’s Financial District offers an 8,350 square-foot office and will host approximately 20% of Nitro’s global hybrid employees that are based in Canada, with additional space for forthcoming new hires.
Nitro’s Chief Executive Officer, Sam Chandler, said: “The opening of our Toronto office is a clear demonstration of our growing commitment to the Canadian market – both to serving our existing customers and to attracting new business. We are excited to be a part of the Toronto region’s vibrant entrepreneurial culture, with its deep bench of tech talent and commitment to technology research and innovation.”
“Our government is thrilled that Nitro has chosen to expand into Ontario for its Canadian headquarters, and we want to congratulate them on this milestone,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Ontario’s deep talent pool, strong postsecondary institutions, vibrant innovation and tech ecosystem and competitive business costs make our province an ideal place for investment. Nitro is a welcome addition to our rich tech sector, creating high-quality jobs for our talented residents, and contributing significant economic benefits to the Toronto Region.”
“I’m pleased to welcome Nitro to Toronto, joining our world-class technology sector, demonstrating a commitment to growth in the region, and making a large investment in our diverse and skilled talent pipeline,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory. “Nitro’s mission to digitally transform businesses is a welcome addition to our innovative business community, and I look forward to watching the company grow and thrive in Toronto.”
Nitro worked closely with Toronto Global to expand into the Toronto Region.
To celebrate the opening of the new office, Nitro’s leadership team will be onsite for a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30pm ET today, July 13.
To learn more, please visit: https://www.gonitro.com/
About Nitro Software
Nitro (ASX: NTO) is a global SaaS leader in PDF document management and eSigning. Nitro’s Productivity Platform includes powerful PDF tools, digital workflow automation, highly secure eSigning and identity capabilities. Its industry-leading analytics solution measures and quantifies ROI, usage, and sustainability impact. With a best-in-class customer success team, Nitro supports more than 67% of the Fortune 500, 3 million licensed users and 13,000+ business customers across 157 countries. For more information, visit: https://www.gonitro.com/.
About Toronto Global
Toronto Global’s team of experienced business advisors work to help international companies access the most dynamic and innovative region in the world. We actively seek global companies interested in expanding to the Toronto Region and connect investors with the right opportunities that will facilitate the successful growth of their business. As an arms-length organization representing the Cities of Mississauga, Brampton and Toronto, and the Regional Municipalities of Durham, York, and Halton, we work with our partners in the Ontario and Canadian governments to provide a comprehensive, customized service that allows for a smooth transition for international companies wishing to do business here. Toronto Global is dedicated to understanding our clients’ business needs and delivering tailored, innovative solutions that will set the stage for their success in the Toronto Region.
1 2022 "GigaOm Radar for E-Signature Solutions", Bill Witter, March 25, 2022
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005294/en/
CONTACT: Nitro Software
media@gonitro.comBospar for Nitro Software
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY
SOURCE: Nitro Software
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/13/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/13/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005294/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.