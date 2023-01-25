WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--
The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) has worked in good faith with the Administration on its Resident-Centered Housing Challenge and is pleased to join that challenge. While they have rejected calls for failed policies such as national rent control, we are disappointed they are pursuing potentially duplicative and onerous regulations that are already appropriately addressed under state and local law. These efforts will do nothing to address the nation’s housing shortage and could discourage much-needed investments in housing. We continue to urge the Administration to prioritize enacting the Housing Supply Action Plan they issued in May. The best renter protection is an abundant supply of housing.
While the Administration’s initiatives fall short of meaningfully addressing the housing crisis, to help demonstrate the industry’s resident focus, NMHC has committed to working with its 2,000 members to identify business standards that align with principles of resident-centered management practices, such as helping residents build credit and providing resource information to residents in financial distress, and communicating these practices through a new resource hub on its website.
The competitive and professionally managed apartment industry is, by definition, resident-centered. There is no rental housing industry without our residents.
We look forward to working with the Administration and related federal agencies in finding productive solutions to the nation’s housing affordability crisis.
Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is the leadership of the apartment industry. We bring together the prominent owners, managers and developers who help create thriving communities by providing apartment homes for 38.9 million Americans, contributing $3.4 trillion annually to the economy. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they help build to thrive. For more information, contact NMHC at 202/974-2300, e-mail the Council at info@nmhc.org, or visit NMHC's Web site at www.nmhc.org.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005489/en/
CONTACT: Colin Dunn
202/974-2370
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT URBAN PLANNING OTHER POLICY ISSUES
SOURCE: National Multifamily Housing Council
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/25/2023 08:02 AM/DISC: 01/25/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005489/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.