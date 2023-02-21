NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2023--
NNN Pro Group, the market leading investment sales firm in the country announced that it closed a record breaking $5.6 billion across over 1,200 total net lease transactions nationwide in 2022, up over 30% since the year prior.
“We are incredibly proud of the success the business experienced this year – a feat only possible by having a best-in-class team of investment sales and advisory professionals,” said company Founder and CEO, Glen Kunofsky. “In a year filled with market headwinds, we worked even harder to deliver for our clients’ complex real estate needs, both deepening long-standing relationships, and building new ones.”
As part of the announcement, the Company shared that it closed over $1.5 billion in car wash sales and $1 billion in quick-service (QSR) and casual dining restaurants sales – both record setting results for their business as well as for the broader commercial real estate industry.
In addition to car wash and restaurants, the team was responsible for closing more than $3 billion across key sectors such as industrial, automotive, pharmacy, medical office, education, convenience stores, and specialty use assets, amongst others.
“This past year, we saw that clients really relied on having a trusted advisor to help them navigate a difficult, rising interest rate environment,” said Nicoletti DePaul, NNN Pro Group’s COO. “As the net lease market becomes increasingly competitive, our deep specialization results in a more seamless sales process and enhanced experience for our clients.”
NNN Pro Group continues to maintain a dominant market share leading the corporate real estate services and institutional sale-leaseback space – advising private equity sponsors and large multi-unit operators on their financing, acquisition, and growth needs. In 2022, NNN Pro Group executed roughly $4 billion in sale-leaseback transactions – a leading industry figure.
“As a complement to more common net lease products, it’s been exciting to see increased momentum and interest in specialty product types like amusement parks, funeral homes, veterinary clinics, plasma centers, bowling alleys, and more,” added DePaul. “Consolidators in these spaces are looking for alternative financing solutions as they roll up fragmented industries, and our experience, track record, and market intelligence have proven to be invaluable in achieving their goals.”
Alongside institutional clients, the NNN Pro Group is dually focused on serving the needs of private investors, developers, and 1031 Exchange buyers – providing a tailored, individualized process and approach when transacting on properties in the one-off market.
Earlier this year, the NNN Pro Group made headlines when it announced its separation from national brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap after 20 years, to pursue new strategic business opportunities as an independent group. The team has over 90 employees across 5 offices and has closed on more than $30 billion of triple-net leased real estate across Retail, Industrial, Specialty Use, and Medical Office properties since inception.
To learn more about NNN Pro Group, visit www.nnnpro.com.
