LONDON (AP) — 'Nomadland' wins four prizes, including best picture and best director, at British Academy Film Awards.
AP
'Nomadland' wins four prizes, including best picture and best director, at British Academy Film Awards
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
North Andover - Natalie I. Giglio, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, Mass. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Irene (Campione) Giglio. Born in Lawrence, Natalie was a graduate of Johnson High School in North Andover, …