LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022--
On November 23, the award nominations for the first Aollywood Five Continents International Film Festival were announced in Los Angeles. In the main competition section, "King Richard," "Drive My Car," "The Power of the Dog," "The Worst Person in the World," and "Escape from Mogadishu," five films from multiple countries on four continents were nominated for Best Picture.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005523/en/
Nominations announced for the first Aollywood Five Continents International Film Festival
Chinese actor Zhang Yi and five actors from five different countries, including Denzel Washington, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Arcilla, and Suriya, compete for Best Actor. Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Maren Eggert, Penelope Cruz, and Moon So-ri vie for Best Actress.
Kenneth Branagh (UK) with "Belfast," Steven Spielberg (USA) with "West Side Story," Jane Campion (New Zealand) with "The Power of the Dog," Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Japan) with "Drive My Car" and T.J. Gnanavel (India) with "Jai Bhim," are nominated for Best Director.
In the Chinese film section, "Cliff Walkers," directed by Zhang Yimou, becomes the biggest winner, winning five nominations, including Best Chinese Film in all six awards. "The Battle at Lake Changjin" and "Nice view" receives three nominations, respectively.
Aollywood Five Continents International Film Festival is a global international film festival hosted by the Aollywood Producers Association. The name of the award is Golden Jasmine Award.
Its selection is for films released in various countries and regions worldwide. The World Film Industry Conference's core recognizes outstanding film works and filmmakers who have actively explored and innovated in developing film art and have a wide range of influences.
The World Film Industry Conference was initiated in Macau, China, in January 2022. Headquartered in Macau, the conference is a non-profit, neutral organization co-sponsored by Macau International Film Industry Research Center, Macau World Film Industry Association, Aollywood Film Workers Association, and China Film Academy. The conference will create an important event in the world of film and television, promote mutual learning and sharing between the folks and cultures of all eastern and western countries, and create a "Davos Forum" in world culture.
The selection period for the Golden Jasmine Award in the first Aollywood Five Continents International Film Festival is from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, and the selection of new films that have been released for the first time in various countries and regions around the world. The winners of multiple awards will be announced during the World Film Industry Conference on December 11 to December 12, 2022.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005523/en/
CONTACT: Los Angeles, USA
Sohia Song
(+853) 65221547
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA MACAU UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY ENTERTAINMENT FILM & MOTION PICTURES
SOURCE: Aollywood
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/28/2022 11:37 AM/DISC: 11/28/2022 11:37 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005523/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.