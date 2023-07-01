LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2023 / ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE) is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 arriving in the fall to attend community high schools, as participants in U.S. Department of State cultural exchange programs.
Americans are among the most generous people in the world, and a popular way of making positive impacts is to host a foreign high school exchange student. We invite your family to be a part of history by helping to shape the future leaders of countries such as Germany, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Morocco, and many more.
All Scholarship students have a proven drive to succeed as they participate in rigorous rounds of competition to be selected for the programs and are carefully chosen by trained evaluators based on their ability to adapt and thrive away from home in a new culture for a year. Each year, tens of thousands of top students compete for one of approximately 2,000 spots in the CBYX, FLEX, and YES programs.
Whether you are a young family, retired, a single parent, or empty-nesters, and interested in bringing a part of the world into your home, hosting one of these youngsters is an extraordinary opportunity to learn firsthand about their countries and, at the same time, you have the chance to teach them about the United States and the culture and values of your community.
Department of State Scholarship Students have pocket money from personal or scholarship funds, and they are covered by accident and illness insurance. They also give back to their American communities through volunteering and community service.
The students are grateful to you and the USA for giving them the opportunity to live with your family and in your community for a school year. It's an honor for ASSE to have been awarded these prestigious grants since its inception, and our goal is to make each and every one of the student's dreams come true.
By generously opening your home to a young person from overseas, you can help us continue our global commitment to spreading the ideals of peace, love, and understanding.
To become a host family for one of these extraordinary young scholarship recipients, please call Amy at (800) 736-1760, email host@asse.com / eca-press@stage.org or go to www.host.asse.com to begin the process of welcoming your new son or daughter into your family today.
ASSE International is a non-profit, tax-exempt, public benefit organization, ID # 95-3034133. ASSE is officially designated as an exchange visitor program by the United States Department of State, was founded by the Swedish National Department of Education, and our programs are conducted in accordance with the high standards established by the U.S. Council on Standards for International Educational Travel (CSIET).
