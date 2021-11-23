WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021--
Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 after the close of the market. Nordson will host its quarterly webcast on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Date:
December 16, 2021
Time:
8:30 AM ET
Listen via Internet:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3408607/C62E3586C7A9B820D619A277ADC64500
Investors who are interested in listening to the webcast, but are not able to participate during the scheduled time, can access the replay by visiting Nordson's website www.nordson.com/investors. The webcast will be archived until Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.
CONTACT: Lara Mahoney
Vice President,
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
440.204.9985
