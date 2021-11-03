Nordson’s Solutions for SMT Technology and Electronics Manufacturing Demonstrated at NEPCON ASIA 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021--
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN), one of the world’s leading producers of precision technology, demonstrated solutions for electronics manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor packaging at the NEPCON Asia tradeshow in Shenzhen, China, October 20-22, 2021.
The following technologies and products from the Nordson Electronics Solutions and Nordson Test & Inspection divisions were featured:
- Conformal Coating - ASYMTEK Panorama™ R-Line, featuring the Select Coat ® SL-940 conformal coating system, provides flexibility and convenience to manufacturers who are transitioning to an automated conformal coating process.
- Fluid Dispensing - The ASYMTEK Forte™ MAX System performs dual-jet dispensing with two IntelliJet ® jet valves, including real-time skew correction, ideal for fast gap filling or underfilling. The award-winning Spectrum™ II dispensing system with post-dispense inspection is ideal for many PCBA and semiconductor packaging dispensing.
- Plasma Surface Treatment - The popular MARCH AP-1000 is a cost- and space-efficient vacuum plasma treatment machine for treating all types of parts and components. It is completely self-contained including pump, chamber, control electronics, and requires minimal floor space.
- Selective Soldering - The SELECT Integra ® 508.3PD 2seg multi-station includes concurrent fluxing, preheating with dual fluxers and solder pots, and can solder two singulated boards in a parallel mode in-line with two segmented conveyors.
- X-Ray Inspection - DAGE Quadra ® 5 is the X-ray inspection system of choice for sub-micron applications such as PCB and semiconductor package inspection, counterfeit component screening and finished goods quality control.
Nordson Electronics Solutions manufactures and supports award-winning equipment for precision automated fluid dispensing, conformal coating, plasma surface treatment, and selective soldering, from the product lines ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT, to serve semiconductor packaging, printed circuit board assembly, and other precision assembly operations.
Nordson Test & Inspection manufactures and supports a complete range of industry-leading test and inspection products for the electronics industry. Offering an award-winning portfolio from DAGE, MATRIX, SONOSCAN and YESTECH product families, Nordson T&I bring powerful and cost-effective solutions to the printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and semiconductor industries.
About Nordson Corporation
Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries.
