LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
The Industrial Automation business unit of Norgren, a global leader in motion control technology, announces the introduction of a new portfolio of precision electric linear axes and cartesian systems to its North American markets.
The new portfolio is highly modular with the ability to customize from a selection of profiles, bearing styles and drive systems. It is ideal for multi-axis or cartesian-style systems, but can also be utilized in single linear axis configurations. Key applications include but are not limited to warehouse automation, robotic palletizing, machine tending and various linear robot applications.
“With our history of designing and offering innovative actuation solutions for precise and efficient motion control, we are excited about the opportunity to offer the Bahr electric actuation product line to our North American customers,” said Udayan Senapati, Norgren’s VP/GM of Industrial Automation in the Americas. “This addition to our existing electric actuator portfolio aligns perfectly with our strategic goals to solve automation problems for our customers in a challenging labor and supply chain environment.”
This announcement follows the acquisition of Bahr Modultechnik of Luhden, Germany, by IMI plc – of which Norgren is a subsidiary – in June of 2022. The addition significantly expands and further complements Norgren’s current offering of rod-style and rodless electric actuators with applications such as material handling, pick and place, packaging, lifting and more.
For more information on this new portfolio of linear electric actuators, visit www.norgren.com/us/en/bahr.
About Norgren
A well-respected world leader in motion control and fluid technology, Norgren is ideally placed to unearth breakthrough engineering solutions and to play an active role in important industry sectors that contribute to the quality and success of everyday life. Norgren offers insight, technical excellence and a collaborative approach to help our customers forge a brighter future. Norgren’s reputation rests on a world-class portfolio of high-performance products comprising Bimba, Buschjost, FAS, Herion, Kloehn and Maxseal; and an ability to deliver exceptional local service. Part of the UK-listed FTSE 250 engineering company IMI plc, Norgren has a sales and service network in 55 countries; technical centres in the USA, Germany, UK and China; and manufacturing facilities around the world.
About IMI plc
IMI plc, the specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. Its innovative technologies, built around valves and actuators, enable vital processes to operate safely, sustainably, cleanly, efficiently and cost effectively. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 18 countries, and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Further information is available at www.imiplc.com. IMI, Norgren, Bahr Modultechnik, Bimba, Buschjost, FAS, Herion, Kloehn and Maxseal are registered trademarks of IMI and Norgren companies.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005295/en/
CONTACT: Alan Zachary
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER TECHNOLOGY OTHER MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE PACKAGING ENGINEERING HARDWARE CHEMICALS/PLASTICS
SOURCE: Norgren
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/14/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/14/2022 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005295/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.