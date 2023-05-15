Norgren showcasing motion control solutions at Automate 2023

LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2023--
Norgren, a subsidiary of IMI Precision Engineering, will be highlighting its offerings in automated motion control technology at Automate 2023 (May 22-25) in Detroit. As an exhibitor with a floor booth at this event, Norgren will spotlight new products alongside its preexisting portfolio of motion control solutions.
The image shows a range of Norgren's products which will be displayed at Automate 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
The company’s booth will feature a variety of displays and demonstrations designed to allow visitors to see the capabilities of Norgren’s products for themselves. These will include:
- A pick-and-place demo featuring all-Norgren pneumatic products
- A transforming tooling robotic display with a moving arm controlled by a fully interactive human-machine interface
- A static display of product samples of the most popular series within the Norgren Electric Linear Axis range, with a variety of profile sizes and styles, as well as drive and guide options
- Displays of pneumatic vacuum capabilities, a multi-axis gantry, and an electric bike repair stand.
“Norgren partners with manufacturers to find easy-to-implement, innovative solutions for complex problems,” said Ken Chung, Director of Product Marketing, Strategy and Pricing at Norgren. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to give attendees a firsthand look at how we can help them accomplish their automation goals.”
Norgren has a long history in motion control and automation, and IMI’s recent acquisition of Bahr Modultechnik significantly expands and further complements Norgren’s existing line of electric actuators. Several of these new additions to the portfolio will be included in Norgren’s exhibition booth at Automate.
Attendees of Automate can find Norgren at Booth #2052 on the exhibition floor. For more information, contact Norgren at (800) 514-0129.
