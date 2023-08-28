LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 28, 2023--
Norgren, a part of global engineering organization IMI plc, will present its latest pneumatic, electric, and vacuum offerings at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 (September 11 - 13) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Norgren will showcase an exciting new connected circuit display of IO-Link enabled pneumatic components, which digitally collect and transmit performance data to reduce machine downtime and improve operational productivity.
The booth will also feature Norgren’s expanded portfolio of Electric Motion solutions, including Electric Cylinders, Linear Axis, and Multi Axis Systems. These systems’ modular design provides high flexibility for single and multi-axis automation applications tailored to customers’ needs.
"Norgren continues to serve the packaging industry with its array of pneumatic actuators – every flavor and variety – and reliable, long-lasting, high-performance air preparation products," says Ken Chung, Director of Product Management at Norgren. "But we are also excited to show PACK EXPO attendees our vast portfolio of options for non-standard applications, for those situations where users must go off-menu. The Norgren booth will have all of our latest automation solutions, but we'll also be there to discuss anybody's design challenges."
Attendees can expect to see a variety of demonstrations highlighting Norgren’s extensive offerings supporting motion control, and will have the opportunity to converse with experts in the booth.
Norgren will be located in the South Building on the Lower Level at Booth #SL-6227.
About Norgren
A well-respected world leader in motion control and fluid technology, Norgren is ideally placed to unearth Breakthrough Engineering solutions and play an active role in important industry sectors that contribute to the quality and success of everyday life. Norgren offers insight, technical excellence and, a collaborative approach, to help our customers forge a brighter future. Norgren’s reputation rests on a world-class portfolio of high-performance products comprising of Bimba, Buschjost, FAS, Herion, Kloehn and Maxseal; and an ability to deliver exceptional local service. Part of the UK-listed FTSE 250 engineering company IMI plc, Norgren has a sales and service network in 55 countries, technical centres in the USA, Germany, UK and China, and manufacturing facilities around the world.
About IMI plc
IMI plc, the specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. Its innovative technologies, built around valves and actuators, enable vital processes to operate safely, sustainably, cleanly, efficiently and cost effectively. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 18 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Further information is available at www.imiplc.com
IMI, Norgren, Bimba, Buschjost, FAS, Herion, Kloehn and Maxseal are registered trademarks of IMI and Norgren companies.
