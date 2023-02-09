Norse Atlantic Airways appoints Charles Duncan as President

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023--
Norse Atlantic Airways is pleased to announce that Charles Duncan has been appointed President of the company. Charles brings to Norse Atlantic over 25 years of experience in the industry, having previously held senior executive roles at WestJet, Swoop, United Airlines and Continental Airlines.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005175/en/
Charles Duncan appointed President of Norse Atlantic Airways (Photo: Business Wire)
This newly created role will focus on core areas of the business including Commercial, Operations, Network and People.
“I am very pleased to welcome Charles Duncan to Norse Atlantic Airways. His extensive industry experience will further strengthen the senior leadership of the company as we continue to ramp up for our summer 2023 schedule and look ahead to winter 2023 and beyond. I look forward to working closely with Charles as we continue to focus on profitability by year end by continuing to build a robust network and organisational structure,” said Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.
“Norse Atlantic Airways is on track to become the first successful low-cost long haul-airline and I am very pleased to be joining at this important stage in the company’s growth. The journey to reach the full potential of Norse Atlantic’s business model is well under way and I look forward to being part of this dynamic and agile company,” said Charles Duncan, President Norse Atlantic Airways.
About Norse Atlantic Airways
Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Oslo, London, Berlin, Paris and Rome. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005175/en/
CONTACT: Amy Foster
+1-347-502-9539
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AIR TRANSPORT TRANSPORTATION VACATION DESTINATIONS TRAVEL
SOURCE: Norse Atlantic Airways
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/09/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 02/09/2023 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005175/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.