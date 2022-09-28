DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--
The "North America mHealth Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type, Devices Type, and End-User Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America mHealth market is expected to reach US$ 116,838.82 million by 2028 from US$ 19,927.92 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2021 to 2028.
Smartphones are known as significantly auspicious tools that help to change health-related behaviors and to manage chronic conditions. Smartphones also make healthcare practices easier and more manageable by collecting health data or healthcare information and offering services to the patients.
The mHealth technology is a tool that supports treatments, disease surveillance, and chronic disease management. Due to the easy access and vast variety of applications, many people can use these mobile health apps. Moreover, mobile health or mHealth apps e new opportunities such as product launches and new technology to manage chronic conditions and change health-related behaviors.
Additionally, the increasing production of smartphones enables easier access to the Internet, which is likely to focus more on the mHealth market. North America mHealth market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.
North America mHealth Market Segmentation
- The remote monitoring segment dominated the North America mHealth market in 2020.
- The insulin pimp segment dominated the North America mHealth market in 2020.
- The mobile operators dominated the North America mHealth market in 2020.
- The US dominated North America mHealth market in 2020.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Smartphone & Other Mobile Platforms
- COVID-19 Pandemic
- mAgeing Program by WHO
Market Restraints
- Security and Privacy Issues
- Stringent Regulations and Policies
Market Opportunities
- Development Opportunities in Emerging Countries
Future Trends
- Adoption of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)
Company Profiles
- Allscripts Healthcare.
- Koninklijeke Phillips N.V.
- Medtronic.
- Boston Scientific Corporation.
- althenahealth,Inc.
- Honeywell Life Care Solution.
- CISCO SYSTEM,Inc.
- OMRON Corporation.
- Masimo.
- Agamatrix,Inc.
