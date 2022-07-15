DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022--
The "North America Medical Implant Market 2021-2031 by Product, Material Type, Technology, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America medical implant market is projected to grow by 6.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $ 75,517.8 million by 2031, driven by the increasing geriatric population with various chronic disorders, the improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of accidents or sport injuries and growing trend of cosmetic implants, the growing disposable income, and the technological advancements in the field of implants.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 Stent-related Implants. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America medical implant market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Material Type, Technology, End User, and Country.
Based on Product, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Orthopedic Implants
- Reconstructive Joint Replacements (Knee Replacement Implants, Hip Replacement Implants, Extremities)
- Orthobiologics
- Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial
- Cardiovascular Implants
- Pacing Devices (Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers)
- Stents (Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents, Stent-related Implants)
- Structural Cardiac Implants (Mechanical Heart Valves, Implantable Ventricular-assist Devices)
- Spinal Implants
- Spinal Fusion Implants
- Spinal Bone Stimulators
- Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Devices
- Motion Preservation Devices/Non-Fusion Devices
- Neurostimulators
- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
- Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)
- Other Neurostimulators
- Opthalmic Implants
- Intraocular Lens
- Glaucoma Implants
- Dental Implants
- Reconstructive Joint Replacements
- Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial
- Cosmetic Implants
- Facial Implants
- Breast Implants
- Other Cosmetic Implants
- Cochlear Implants
- Other Medical Implants
Based on Material Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Metallic Biomaterials
- Ceramic Biomaterials
- Polymers Biomaterials
- Natural Biomaterials
By Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Conventional Implants
- 3D Printed Implants
By End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Research Laboratories
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Product, Material Type, and End User over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Selected Key Players:
- Abbott Laboratories
- BIOTRONIK
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Conmed Corporation
- Dentsply
- Globus Medical, Inc.
- Institut Straumann AG
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- LivaNova Plc
- Medtronic Plc
- Nuvasive, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Straumann AG
- Stryker Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.
