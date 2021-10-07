DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
The "North America Breast Reconstruction Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology, Type; Placement, Procedure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American breast reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 482.1 million by 2028 from US$ 312.2 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.
The report provides trends prevailing in the North America breast reconstruction market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the high prevalence of breast cancer and new product launches and FDA approvals are the key factors driving the market growth. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to the low awareness regarding reimbursement policies.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted breast surgeries also in a pervasive manner. The sudden situation has stimulated breast and plastic surgeons, healthcare decision-makers, and policymakers, who have met with the need to expeditiously implement containment measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, on March 13th, 2020, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) suggested that hospitals, health institutions, and surgeons across the nation reduce, postpone or cancel electively scheduled operations, including breast reconstruction procedures. The surgeries were canceled to maximize bed space, maintain personal protective equipment, and reduce the risk of transmission amongst patients and providers. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably introduced even more panic and fear into the previously anxiety-provoking situation of a breast cancer diagnosis. As per the report published by Anticancer Research in 2021, nearly half (44.2%) of the patients showed that breast reconstruction was not occurring at their institutions during the pandemic, whether that was by a delay of all oncologic treatment hormone/chemotherapy alone or mastectomy alone. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is perplexing healthcare institutions in the region with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges. Moreover, the shift of priorities from breast reconstruction to coronavirus diagnosis and treatment devices are leading to a decline in breast reconstruction, leading to a decrease in market growth up to the certain extent.
The market for breast reconstruction market is segmented into technology, type, placement, and procedure. Based on technology, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into inframammary, peri-areolar, trans-axillary, and transumbilical. In 2020, the inframammary by technology segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to rising emphasis on aesthetic appearance and rising number of product launches. However, peri-areolar technology segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. North America Breast Reconstruction Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. North America Breast Reconstruction Market - Market Landscape
5. North America Breast Reconstruction Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 High Prevalence of Breast Cancer
5.1.2 New Product Launches and FDA Approvals
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Low Awareness Regarding Reimbursement Policies
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Development of Innovative Breast Reconstruction Products
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Adoption of Acellular Dermal Matrices
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Breast Reconstruction Market - North America Analysis
7. North America Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Technology
8. North America Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Type
9. North America Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Placement
10. North America Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 - By Procedure
11. Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis
12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Breast Reconstruction Market
13. Industry Landscape
14. Company Profiles
- Allergan Plc
- Mentor Worldwide LLC ( Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
- Sientra Inc.
- GC Aesthetics PLC
- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH
- HANSBIOMED CO. LTD
- IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED
- Establishment Labs S.A.
- Groupe Sebbin SAS


