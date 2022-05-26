DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
The "North America Clinical Trials Market 2021-2031 by Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America clinical trials market is projected to grow by 6.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $39,268.7 million by 2031, driven by the increasing number of clinical trials and increase in demand for novel therapies, rising prevalence on chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, the outbreak of tropical and infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and the increase in government initiatives and R&D investments.
Companies Mentioned
- Accell Clinical Research LLC
- Charles River Laboratory
- ClinDatrix Inc
- Clinipace
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- ICON PLC
- IQVIA Holdings, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Novo Nordisk AS
- PAREXEL International Corporation
- Pfizer Inc.
- Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
- PRA Health Sciences
- Sanofi SA
- SGS SA
- Syneos Health Inc.
- Wuxi AppTec Inc.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America clinical trials market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America clinical trials market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Country.
Based on Product Category, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Trials of Drugs
- Small Molecule Drugs
- Vaccines
- Cell & Gene Therapy
- Other Drugs
- Trials of Devices
- Trials of Procedures
Based on Phase, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
By Design, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Interventional Studies
- Randomized Control Trial
- Adaptive Clinical Trial
- Non-randomized Control Trial
- Observational Studies
- Cohort Study
- Case Control Study
- Cross Sectional Study
- Ecological Study
- Expanded Access Trials
By Service Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Protocol Designing
- Site Identification
- Patient Recruitment
- Laboratory Services
- Bioanalytical Testing Services
- Clinical Trial Data Management Services
- Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services
- Decentralized Clinical Trial Services
- Medical Device Testing Services
- Other Clinical Trial Services
By Indication, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiology
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Neurology
- Immunology
- Pain Management
- Other Indications
By End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies
- Clinical Research Organizations
- Clinical Testing Laboratories
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Phase, Design, and Indication over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50pw9g.
