The "North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type; Cryogen Type; Application; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Freezers Segment has the Largest Share of Type in the North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market during 2021-2028
North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 6,112.6 million by 2028 from US$ 3,096.0 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2028.
The report provides trends prevailing in the North America cryopreservation equipment market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the growing acceptance for regenerative medicine and increasing needs of biobanking practices are the key factors driving the market growth. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to the stringent regulatory requirements for equipment, reagents, cryogens, disposables, and consumables.
North America has been witnessing a growing number of COVID-19 cases since its outbreak. The market is expected to grow at steady rate, owing to the precaution that are taken during by the manufacturers of cryopreservation equipment and thus due to COVID-19, this market is not likely to hinder. For researchers such as histopathologists who deal with morbid tissue samples, inactivation of the coronavirus has proved one of the greatest challenges of the present day.
However, in certain cases vitrification of egg and embryos was an important freezing technique to tailor the most appropriate transfers in assisted reproduction. Cryopreservation techniques were used at significant rates during the pandemic in stem cell laboratories. Thus, the evident use of cryopreservation equipment led to a considerate growth in the market during the pandemic.
The market for cryopreservation equipment market is segmented into type, cryogen type, application, and End-user. Based on type, the cryopreservation equipment market is segmented into freezers, sample preparation systems, and accessories. In 2020, the freezers segment held the largest share of the market, by type.
Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at significant CAGR due to versatile nature of freezers to be used in various settings, easy to use, technological advances, increasing product launches, and high adoption of freezers in stem cell banks during the forecast period.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Gold Sim Cellular Science Llc, Brooks Automation, Inc. Avantor, Inc. Hamilton Company, PHC Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Cryoport Systems, LLC. Antech Group Inc. Cryofab, BioLife Solutions, and ZhongkeMeiling Cryogenics Company Limited are among the leading companies in the North America cryopreservation equipment market.
The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in April 2021, with an initial shipment to a leading cell treatment business, BioLife Solutions, Inc. released a new line of high capacity-controlled rate freezers (HCRF).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion
5. North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Acceptance for Regenerative Medicine
5.1.2 Increasing Needs of Biobanking Practices
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Importance of Cryopreservation for Success of Cell-Based Therapies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 3D Printing to Provide Customizable Probes for Sensing and Monitoring in Cryobiology Applications
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Cryopreservation Equipment Market - North America Analysis
6.1 North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis
7. North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Cryopreservation Equipment Market Revenue Share, by Type (2021 and 2028)
7.3 Freezers
7.4 Sample Preparation Systems
7.5 Accessories
7.5.3 Freezer Boxes
7.5.4 Freezer Racks
7.5.5 Cryopreservation Vials
8. North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Cryogen Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Cryopreservation Equipment Market, by Cryogen Type 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Liquid Nitrogen
8.4 Oxygen
8.5 Liquid Helium
8.6 Argon
9. North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Cryopreservation Equipment Market Revenue Share, by Application (2021 and 2028)
9.3 Cord Blood Stem Cells
9.4 Sperms, Semen and Testicular Tissues
9.5 Embryos and Oocytes
9.6 Cell and Gene Therapies
10. North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 - By End User
10.1 Overview
10.2 Cryopreservation Equipment Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)
10.3 Stem Cell Banks
10.4 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Organizations
10.5 Stem Cell Research Laboratories
11. Cryopreservation Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis
11.1 Cryopreservation Equipment Market
11.1.1 Overview
12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Cryopreservation Equipment Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
13.3 Organic Developments
13.4 Inorganic Developments
14. Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Gold Sim Cellular Science Llc
- Brooks Automation, Inc
- Avantor, Inc.
- Hamilton Company
- PHC Holdings Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Cryoport Systems, LLC.
- Antech Group Inc.
- Cryofab
- BioLife Solutions
- ZhongkeMeiling Cryogenics Company Limited
