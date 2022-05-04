DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--
The "North America Digital PCR Market 2021-2031 by Offering, Technology, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America digital PCR (dPCR) market is projected to grow by 10.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $451.6 million by 2031, driven by the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, growing awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines, technological advancements in diagnostic tools, and continuous increase in funding for R&D activities.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America digital PCR (dPCR) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Application, End User, and Country.
Based on Offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Instruments & Accessories
- Reagents & Consumables
- Software & Services
Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Droplet Digital PCR
- Chip-based Digital PCR
- Beaming Digital PCR
- Other Technologies
By Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Research
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Infectious diseases
- Oncology
- Genetic Disorders
- Other Indications
- Forensic Testing
- Food and Agriculture
- Other Applications
By End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Pharma & Biotech Companies
- Diagnostic Centers
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Offering, Technology, and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Selected Key Players:
- 4basebio AG
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Combinati, Inc.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Formulatrix Inc.
- JN Medsys
- Merck KGaA
- Qiagen N.V
- RainDance Technologies
- Stilla Technologies Inc.
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
