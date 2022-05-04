DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--
The "North America Industrial Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Type, Material and End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America industrial gloves market was valued at US$ 2,850.85 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,755.45 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028.
Increasing use of gloves in industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals to escalate North America industrial gloves market growth
Industrial gloves are made using different raw materials such as natural rubber, vinyl, polyethylene, and nitrile. Nitrile gloves and vinyl gloves are types of synthetic rubber gloves. Glove manufacturing processes differ depending on the glove type. The major factor driving the industrial gloves market in North America is increased glove usage in food, chemical, construction, and manufacturing industries.
Additionally, there is a high demand for disposable gloves from the healthcare industry, which is further driving the North America industrial gloves market. The COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the demand for disposable gloves from the healthcare industry in North America.
Furthermore, the growth in construction and electronics industries in Canada and Mexico is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the North America industrial gloves market during the forecast period. The growing construction industry will need more skilled laborers.
This, in turn, is expected to generate massive demand for different industrial security equipment, including gloves. However, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials are expected to hamper the North America industrial gloves market growth during the forecast period. Various factors, such as labor cost, weather, and demand and supply, cause fluctuations in raw material prices. These fluctuations create an adverse impact on market growth.
The natural rubber segment held the largest share in the North America industrial gloves market in 2020. The gloves made from natural rubber help protect the hands from chemicals, hot water, dust, oil, or icky substances. Natural rubber gloves are cost-effective, have good physical properties, and can be used against bases, alcohols, dilute water solutions, and ketones.
Natural rubber is used primarily in the food & beverages industry and has recently found rapid integration in the chemical industry. In North America, the growing chemical industry and increasing production of chemicals for various end-use industries will create huge demand for natural rubber.
Based on country, the North America industrial gloves market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. In 2020, the US held the largest revenue share of the North America industrial gloves market. The US is one of the major markets for industrial gloves in North America.
The growing use of gloves in various industries is creating a demand for industrial gloves in the region. The imposition of various safety rules and regulations in the US created the demand for industrial gloves to protect workers and laborers in various end-use industries. Along with this, increased fatalities in the oil & gas industry in the US have improved the focus on safety and health standards. This, in turn, will lead to the increasing demand for industrial gloves for the safety of workers in the oil & gas industry.
3M; Ansell Limited; Carolina Glove & Safety Company; Cementex Products, Inc.; Cintas Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; International Plastics Inc.; Southern Glove, Inc.; Superior Glove; and Workwear Outfitters, LLC are among the major players operating in the North America industrial gloves market.
Market players are adopting different strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Market players are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill the customer's requirements.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Use of Gloves in Various Industries
- High Demand for Disposable Gloves in Healthcare Industry
Market Restraints
- Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
Market Opportunities
- Growth of Construction and Electronics Industries in Canada and Mexico Respectively
Future Trends
- Market Players to Launch Safe, Comfortable, and Innovative Industrial Gloves
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Ansell Ltd.
- Carolina Glove & Safety Company
- Cementex Products, Inc.
- Cintas Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Plastics
- Southern Glove
- Superior Glove
- Workwear Outfitters, LLC.
